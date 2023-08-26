Mature Shoppers Noticed an ‘Immediate Difference’ After Using This Gemma Chan-Loved, Surprisingly Affordable Serum

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When a serum takes your skincare routine to the next level, that’s how you know you’ve struck gold. But tracking down that serum isn’t easy, and as we mature, our skin and the products we use on it can change. That’s why we’re major fans of the serum stars like Gemma Chan have used — and this Amazon Choice selection is currently $23.

Elevate your skin’s natural glow and radiance with No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum. “I swear by Boots No. 7 for their skin creams. I use their Protect and Perfect Intense Advanced Serum,” Chan told Allure back in 2018. There are a number of very good reasons why the Eternals star is such a fan of this serum. No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum contains hyaluronic acid and rice protein to help hydrate and firm skin more than your average skincare product. It boosts your gorgeous glow, and acts as a salve for fine lines.

Image Courtesy of No7 via Amazon.

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum $22.99 $27.99 18% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

It’s no wonder stars like Chan are such a fan of No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum. But what do shoppers have to say about this Amazon’s Choice selection? Just read on to find out: “First use noticed a difference in my skin,” one shopper wrote in their five star review, emphasizing what an “immediate difference” they noticed upon using this serum.

“I have been using this product for years. I have dry skin and most products I use feel as though it just lays on the surface of my skin. No. 7 is light weight and absorbs beautifully. I use it every day before applying my makeup base. Excellent investment,” another shopper said. “I’ve used this product for many years. It has no scent, which I love and it’s very gentle to my skin. Works on fine line and wrinkles too,” a third shopper wrote. You can count us convinced. Add No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum to your cart and experience the difference for yourself.

