Shay Mitchell Recommends This $8 Wrinkle-Smoothing Tool as a Must-Have for Busy Moms During BTS Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re well into back to school season, and the stress levels couldn’t be higher. We know there’s so much on your to-do list. Sometimes, it can feel like making time for yourself isn’t even an option. But taking care of yourself is just as important as taking care of those around you. So even if you take a few moments to, for instance, give your skin a bit of a boost, it’s always well worth it. We tracked down the skincare tool Shay Mitchell is a major fan of, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is currently $8.

Your skin will feel so fresh thanks to the ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Cryotherapy Ice Roller. This skincare tool made the cut for Mitchell’s back to school must-haves list on Amazon — and for good reason. This ice roller helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improves dry skin. The ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Cryotherapy Ice Roller also promotes blood flow and helps clear pores with effective coolness. You can use this tool gently over eyes, temples, and neck to energize and reduce swelling. Now if that’s not a salve for the stress of BTS season, we don’t know what is.

Image Courtesy of ROSELYNBOUTIQUE via Amazon.

ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Cryotherapy Ice Roller $7.99 $15.99 50% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

There’s a very good reason this skincare tool is an Amazon’s Choice selection. Just read on to see what shoppers have to say about the ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Cryotherapy Ice Roller: “I am obsessed with this roller! It has helped so much with my morning puffiness and discoloration in my cheeks. I normally use this twice a day, once when I wake up and once before going to bed, and it feels so good and hydrating on the skin,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“This ice roller is great for those who want easy and effortless. The roller feels great on the skin and convenient to use,” another shopper said. “My jaw gets sore from stress and this brings relief,” a third shopper wrote. Well, we’re convinced. Add the ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Cryotherapy Ice Roller to your cart today and see the difference for yourself.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

