Shoppers Say Their ‘Dead Skin Is Gone’ After Snagging This $12 Exfoliating Cleanser From a Bethenny Frankel-Loved Brand

If there’s a skincare product out there that basically combines two essentials for the price of one, we’re more than ready to add it to our cart. Add on top of that element a brand loved by stars like Bethenny Frankel, and we’re ready to check out with no buyer’s remorse whatsoever. We tracked down the dual cleanser and exfoliator shoppers are obsessing over — and it’s currently just $12 on Amazon.

You’re skin will look and feel so fresh thanks to the Bliss Fab Foaming 2-In-1 Cleanser & Exfoliator. This skincare must-have comes from a brand Bethenny Frankel is a major proponent of. (She’s a huge fan of their Vitamin C Moisturizer.) There’s a very good reason Frankel loves this brand. Combining clean ingredients, Bliss leaves your skin feeling renewed and rejuvenated. The Bliss Fab Foaming 2-In-1 Cleanser & Exfoliator provides gentle exfoliation to boost youthful radiance. It’s also cruelty-free, oil-free, and free of Parabens. What more could you ask for?

Shoppers have a lot to say about the Bliss Fab Foaming 2-In-1 Cleanser & Exfoliator, and practically all of it is positive. Just take a look and what they had to say about their experience with this skincare must-have: “I like the product for my face because dead skin is gone and [it’s] not harsh,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I really like this cleanser. It leaves my skin clean but not dry, which is something I look for at my age (49),” another shopper said. “This is a really nice cleanser. I use it daily and am really glad I found it. It leaves my skin looking and feeling amazing. I recommend it,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Take your skincare routine to the next level and add the Bliss Fab Foaming 2-In-1 Cleanser & Exfoliator to your cart ASAP!

