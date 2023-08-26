Mature Shoppers Say This $4 Tinted Balm Leaves Their Lips Moisturized for up to ‘4-5 Hours’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Of all the qualities a first-rate lip balm should possess, long-lasting hydration is a must. You don’t want to keep going through chapstick just to find the right balance between moisture and a vibrant tint. If you’ve been searching high and low for the right lip balm, don’t worry, we have you covered. CoverGirl features a lip balm that combines total moisture with a dash of color — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $4.

You’re going to love the way your lips look and feel thanks to CoverGirl’s Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm. This isn’t your ordinary chapstick. Unlike other chapsticks, this lip balm instantly hydrates and moisturizes your mouth for a smooth, supple finish. Plus, CoverGirl’s Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm delivers a subtle, natural looking shine with every application. Your lips will look and feel so much healthier thanks to this lip balm.

Image Courtesy of COVERGIRL via Amazon.

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm $4.88 $6.99 30% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

There’s a very good reason the CoverGirl Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm became an Amazon’s Choice selection. What are shoppers saying about this lip balm? Just read on to find out: One shopper said this lip balm moisturizers their lips for up to “4-5 hours.” Another shopper said this tinted balm “goes on smooth and lasts for hours.”

One shopper noted, “Tinted lip balms are my preference now as I get older. This one is a decent, and not slippery, moisturizer. It also has good, but not overbearing, color. The color can be intensified by applying more.” We love what shoppers have to say about the CoverGirl Fresh Tinted Lip Balm. Add a tube to your cart today!

