Cariuma Dropped New Cozy & Warm Shades of Its Celeb-Loved Sneakers Just in Time for Fall

Get your shopping carts ready! With fall approaching, it’s that time of the year again when our closest need a refresh. Luckily, there are plenty of launches to watch out for in the upcoming weeks. And ICYMI, Cariuma just dropped new fall shades of its celeb-loved sneakers. The sustainable footwear brand teams up with Pantone again to welcome three seasonal shades to its OCA Low style. Find neutral and bold colorways like a toasty brown, deep red, and dark blue to make you start thinking about Autumn. No doubt, these comfy shoes will make you feel so warm and cozy once you slip them on.

Besides its rich shades, the OCA Low is a quality pair for any shoe collection. This best-seller offers incredible comfort and support that lasts all day. Its vegan insole is crafted with memory foam that’s made from cork, bio memory foam, and organic mamona oil. One reviewer said, “They’re so light and comfy, I hardly know I’m wearing shoes.”

What’s more, the brand plants two trees for every pair bought. So, why not wear these stylish shoes while doing good for the environment?

It’s no wonder why celebrities like Helen Mirren and Ashton Kutcher are fans of this casual sneaker. And they’re not the only ones. So many shoppers can’t get enough of Cariuma’s OCA Low.

“From the first day I received my Cariuma sneakers, they have been comfortable from the first moment I put them on! They are truly great sneakers, and I will be buying a second pair,” said a reviewer.

So, elevate your fall outfits with Cariuma x Pantone's latest addition before the season arrives. These earth-toned sneakers are bound to sell out fast, so hurry! Below, take a look at the new fall shades available to shop today.

You can count on the OCA Low for an everyday pair, especially this fall season. The Pantone Ruby Wine colorway is inspired by the changing of leaves. So if you’re looking to start anew next season, try this bold look.

If you love rainy days, then the Pantone Navy Peony Canvas of the OCA Low sneakers is the perfect choice. They are reimagined after the gray mornings and the darkness in the sky that appears while it’s raining.

