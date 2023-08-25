If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Why wait for Labor Day when there are so many good sales happening right now? From can’t-miss beauty sales like Sephora’s sale on foundations and Vegamour’s Anniversary Sale, to Target’s low-key sale on Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand home decor, you can find a ton of great deals if you’re itching to get some shopping done. Out of all the sales you could possibly check out this weekend, one we highly recommend shopping is Spanx’s Summer Warehouse Event.

The huge sale features select styles for up to 70% off. There are tops, dresses, shorts, rompers, bras, underwear, and cozy loungewear included in the sale. Not to mention, pieces from the brand’s Perfect Pants Collection, which just so happens to be an Oprah-fave. You can find a ton of items for under $50, and prices start as low as $11.

Keep in mind, the Spanx Warehouse Sale is super popular among fans. That means, you’ll want to act fast or risk something you like selling out in your size. So, don’t wait!

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite deals and items that you can shop. Check those out below.

Spanx Soft Stretch Seamless Leggings

Spanx

We are totally obsessed with the cool, acid-wash look and the perfect-for-fall colors these seamless leggings come in. Per the description, they were “built for sweat.” They feature super soft fabric and a waistband that smooths, holds you in, and yet moves with you. It’s also center-seam free, so you don’t have to worry about camel toe. While these typically go for $88, you can get them on sale today for $26. We wouldn’t blame you if you wanted them in both colors!

Spanx Soft Stretch Seamless Leggings $26 $88 70% Off Buy now

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket

Spanx

If you're a fan of Oprah, you may recognize Spanx's Perfect Pants collection as it made it on Oprah's Favorite Things List. In fact, the brand in general has made it onto her favorites list multiple times, you just know their clothing is top-notch. If it's good enough for Oprah, it's good enough for us! During Spanx's Warehouse Event, you can score these highly versatile ankle-length, 4-pocket pants for just $38. Considering it typically costs neatly $130, you're getting an amazing deal. Sizes are super limited though, so you'll want to act ASAP.

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket $38 $128 70% Off Buy now

Spanx The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress

Spanx

Speaking of things that are “perfect,” Spanx’s Perfect Fit and Flare Dress has the makings of a wardrobe staple. According to the description, it was designed using “smoothing premium ponte fabric” that’s both flattering and oh-so comfortable. It’s the type of dress you can wear to a fancy work event, brunch with the girls, or a casual day out. Even better, it’s machine-washable! The dress is originally $188, but you can get it on sale today for $56.

Spanx The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress $56 $188 70% Off Buy now

Spanx AirEssentials Crew

Spanx

We found your soon-to-be new favorite sweatshirt for fall right here. Spanx’s AirEssentials Crew sweatshirt is described as “luxurious comfort that goes anywhere.” It was made to be lightweight, soft, and “ultra drapey” for both comfort and style. Plus, the neutral fawn color it comes in is super chic. Right now, you can snag this for 30% off during Spanx’s Warehouse Sale. And in case you were wondering, yes, there are matching pants that you can also get at a discount.

Spanx AirEssentials Crew $77 $110 30% Off Buy now

Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant

Spanx

Who says cargo pants need to be super baggy? Apparently, not Spanx! This pair of cargo pants is described as a “super-soft, seasonal staple” that features an easy to pull on design, hidden tummy shaping, and 4-way stretch fabric. Plus, there are six pockets for you to use. There are seven colors to choose from including washed black, desert dune, and honeyglow, all of which are on sale for 50% off.

Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant $64 $128 50% Off Buy now

Those are just a few can’t-miss deals from Spanx’s Summer Warehouse Event. Be sure to check out all the other items they have on sale. After all, up to 70% off Spanx doesn’t happen too often!

