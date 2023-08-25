Shoppers Say This $12 Toy Pack Is a ‘Great Gift of Goodies’ for Puppies & Dogs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re the parent of a fur baby (aka a dog or cat owner), you know what a feat it can be to find the best food, beds, and toys for your four-legged family member. But that’s where we come in. When it comes to dogs and puppies, there’s one toy pack that goes above and beyond. We tracked down the assorted dog toys that have quickly become an Amazon’s Choice selection — and this pack of fun is just $12 right now.

Your puppy or dog will absolutely love the Zeaxuie Fox Dog Toy Pack. This toy variety pack includes four squeaky plush toys, three tough rope toys, one treat ball, and an extra poop bag as a gift. These toys feature cute designs like a fox, donut, and avocado and are perfectly sized with your puppy or small pooch in mind. The Zeaxuie Fox Dog Toy Pack is practically guaranteed to give you and your fur baby hours of fun.

There’s a very good reason this toy pack is an Amazon’s Choice selection. So what are shoppers saying about the Zeaxuie Fox Dog Toy Pack? Just read on to find out: “I purchased this for a friend’s new puppy, and the puppy enjoyed everything. However, it would also be a great gift of goodies for any small dog who likes to play or chew,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“My golden retriever LOVES every one of the toys in the box. It is enough toys so you can rotate and keep them clean,” another shopper said. “These are much loved! We foster dogs and so far they have held up through 3 big and small, mouthy chewing fosters. They get dirty but wash up well, and the dogs just love them. For the price you cannot beat their durability and desirability. Will be buying more,” a third shopper wrote. Honestly, we don’t need any further convincing! Add the Zeaxuie Fox Dog Toy Pack to your cart ASAP — your pup will thank you.

