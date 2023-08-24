Bethenny Frankel Just Raved Over Merit’s New Long-Lasting Eyeshadows: ‘Oh God I Love This’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re obsessed with minimalist beauty, it’s likely that Merit Beauty has been on your radar. But in case you didn’t already know, the celeb-loved brand just launched a new product that’s sure to be a hit. Merit Beauty dropped Solo Shadow, a matte eye color that celebrities already love. In fact, Bethenny Frankel already raved over the new product, using the words “innovative,” “phenomenal,” and “Oh God I love this” in a TikTok video. And she’s not wrong — the Solo Shadow is bound to be a favorite if you love easy, functional, and on-the-go makeup.

Yes, there’s no shortage of eyeshadows out there. So, what makes Merit’s new offerings stand out? Well, the brand is bringing back the eyeshadow trend with a new era of single-pan eyeshadows. I only typically wear up to three shades in my palette. If you’re into a more minimalist look like me, the Solo Shadow is the perfect addition to your beauty routine. Personally, it’s much more efficient to have a few go-to shades than a multi-shade palette filled with untouched shades.

Merit Solo Shadow in Vachetta, a warm beige

Merit’s Solo Shadow come in eight colorways and are divided into two types: neutrals and statements. The former features shades like cool taupe, warm beige, warm brown, and deep brown for a natural look. Whereas, the latter includes soft mauve, warm green, soft gray, and navy for a bolder look.

After I tried Merit’s new product, I found the eyeshadows to work well as base colors for my dark complexion. I chose the beige and mauve tones that only show on my skin if I heavily apply them. Besides that, the quality makes it worth the purchase. The ultra-smooth, cream-to-powder shadow seamlessly blended into my skin without creasing. What’s more, it feels like a second skin on my eyelids.

According to the brand, the Solo Shadow is packed with nutrient-rich ingredients that feel soothing on your eyes. Plus, there are a few skincare benefits too. It contains magnolia bark to help to visibly smooth skin, while the peptides promise to reduce fine lines.

But that’s not all that’s noteworthy about these $24 eyeshadows. Another SheKnows editor was obsessed with the eyeshadow’s long-lasting formula. She said, “They lasted a long time and didn’t smudge even when I tried to rub them off.” Along with this, we both recommend using Merit’s Brush No.2 for the best results. Whether it’s blending or creating a precise line, this brush makes the application so much easier. Related story Shoppers ‘Don’t Need Concealer’ After Using These $17 Eye Masks That Victoria Beckham Called Her ‘Favorite’

Reviewers also can’t get enough of Merit’s Solo Shadow, calling it a quick go-to for a glamourous appearance.

“A perfect natural, easy cream shadow! I used the No.2 brush to apply, and blending out on both eyes too less than 30 seconds. It’s a natural soft brown-taupe color on me, and I have light-medium olive skin. The formula wears well, I tested it for over 10 hours and it didn’t crease or wear off during the day.

Another added, I use the shade “Midcentury” and it is just the perfect warm brown that I’m able to use for an everyday look. I am usually pretty sensitive near my eyes but the formula is great and doesn’t irritate me. I love how easy the shadow blends and the texture is amazing.

If you’re interested in giving it a go, try Merit’s Solo Shadow now. They’re bound to sell out fast, so don’t think twice about adding it to your cart. No doubt, this eyeshadow is one that you’ll finish.

