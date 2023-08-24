Costco Is Selling the Cutest Lego Succulent Gardens & They’re Even Cheaper Than on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we were kids, we would spend hours playing with our LEGOS, creating new shapes and inventions, and learning how to follow the instructions to make elaborate vehicles, castles, and other fun shapes. But guess what? The fun doesn’t have to stop now that we’re older. That’s because LEGO has some seriously chic sets for adults, and they’re so pretty, they can actually double as home decor. Recently, we shared that Costco was selling a LEGO Dried Flower Centerpiece that’s perfect for Thanksgiving; now, they’re also selling a colorful LEGO succulent garden set that’s cheaper at Costco than anywhere else we’ve seen.

Costco members (sign up here) should look for the LEGO Icons Succulents sets in Costco stores (they’re not currently on the store’s website). Each set is recommended for users 18 and older, thanks to how many pieces there are and the level of difficulty — each kit has 771 pieces. The sets are priced at $36.99, with an item number of 1022946, and were spotted in the store by Instagram superfan CostcoHotFinds.

On Amazon, the LEGO Icons Succulents set has rave reviews, with a 4.9 out of 5 stars rating. Here’s what some customers are saying about the kit:

“High-quality pieces and pretty display make it one of the better flower sets.”

“The instructions are easy to follow and all plants come out looking beautiful.”

“I love how I can move the pieces and set them up anyway I want.”

If you’re into things like puzzles, adult coloring books, or paint by number, LEGO sets can scratch the same itch. Also, just like building with blocks is good for childrens’ brain development, the same is true for adults — even as an adult, playing with LEGOs can help improve your focus and concentration, increase your spatial awareness, and help you keep your fine motor skills in top-notch condition.

If you’re looking for a hobby that’s totally satisfying and results in having something beautiful to look at as you reflect on your accomplishment, then this LEGO succulent garden set could be just what you need. And with the holidays right around the corner, don’t forget that these kits make great gifts, too.

