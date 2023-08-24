If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Truth be told, a lash serum was never really something I thought I needed in my life. I figured, my lashes are a decent length — nothing spectacular. But a few coats of my go-to mascaras usually give me the length and volume I’m satisfied with. So when I was given the opportunity to try out Vegamour’s GRO Lash Serum, I didn’t really have any expectations for what I wanted to see happen. I’ve tried other lash serums before and never saw results worth raving about. Due to my sensitive skin, I even had to stop using some due to irritation.

With that said, I gave Vegamour’s GRO Lash Serum a fair chance and applied the serum regularly and as recommended (twice a day) without thinking anything of it. Then one day as I was about to apply mascara, I just stopped and stared in awe at my eyelashes. No joke, they’ve never looked so long without mascara! Naturally, from that point, I was hooked.

Vegamour, a clean, vegan beauty brand that’s famous for their line of hair growth serums, shampoos, and more, has a lash serum that truly stands above the rest. It’s described by the brand as a “lash enhancer without hormones, carcinogens, or dangerous side effects” that was made to deliver “visibly thicker, fuller, and more luxurious eyelashes.”

From my experience, it definitely lives up to the hype! Not only were my lashes longer and fuller after using the serum for a few weeks, it didn’t irritate my eyes or the skin around it at all. That right there, made it a huge winner. While I was gifted the serum when I first tried it, I loved the results so much, I bought one myself. I’ve tried other products from Vegamour, including their famous GRO Hair Serum and saw amazing results with that as well. Not to mention, Nicole Kidman is a fan of the brand and became a partner after trying their products. So, you can trust their products are good.

If you want to try the lash serum for yourself, now’s the best time to do so. Vegamour is having a huge Anniversary Sale where you can snag the serum for 25% off. If you think you want to commit to it long-term, you can even purchase a subscription and get the serum for 30% off. All you have to do is enter the code CELEBRATE7 at checkout.

Naturally, when something works as well as this does, it’s going to have a ton of rave shopper reviews. As one shopper over 45 wrote, “This stuff is nothing short of amazing. I lost my lashes during chemo and six months after stopping treatment I still had very short, very sparse lashes. I tried Grande Lash but it made some of my already sparse lashes fall out. Then I found Vegamour. After five weeks of using it every morning, my lashes have filled back in and even gotten longer. I’ve gotten comments from friends and family who can definitely see the difference. I can’t recommend this enough!” Related story Shoppers ‘Don’t Need Concealer’ After Using These $17 Eye Masks That Victoria Beckham Called Her ‘Favorite’

Another reviewer who accidentally plucked out their entire lash line after curling their lashes on day saw “amazing” results within one month. They wrote, “I was horrified and read somewhere that it could take almost a year to fully regrow my lashes again. I bought this serum right away and applied it two times per day. I was amazed. Within a month, my lashes were back to 100% and then some. I use it on both eyes now and my lashes are now longer and fuller than ever! Totally worth the price.”

If you’re a skeptic, just try it once. As one shopper wrote, “I was uncertain and on the fence about purchasing this serum thinking, ‘Yeah right, it’s all hype.’ But honestly, I’ve noticed a huge difference in my lashes — length and fullness. I’m so happy that I took a chance!”

As it’s an anniversary sale, this 25% off anniversary discount for the GRO Lash Serum only comes around once a year. Be sure to snag one at a discounted price while you still can. Trust me, it truly is 100% worth it.

