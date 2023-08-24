Target’s New Halloween-Themed Candles Encapsulate What Being in the Spooky Spirit Smells Like

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing can put you in the mood for a new season or holiday quite like a scented candle. And with Halloween coming up soon, Target wanted to treat shoppers to new scents that will speak to their spooky spirits. There are a bunch of new Halloween-themed candles in Target’s fall collection, and you’ll want to grab one for every room in your house.

The limited edition two-wick Orchard Cider candle from Opalhouse will remind you of the fall days spent picking apples in preparation for apple bobbing at a weekend Halloween party. It’s a true apple cider scent made with soy wax and the candle offers 50 hours of burn time, so you can burn it straight through the Halloween season.

Image: Opalhouse

Opalhouse Orchard Cider Candle $10 Buy now

Cozy Nights from Opalhouse is another limited-edition Halloween-themed candle that offers notes of bergamot, caramel, and tobacco to give your home a musky, nostalgic scent to evoke the fall season.

“Just bought one to move us along to fall,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It is appropriate for a cozy feel all year, but definitely speaks fall and winter to my senses … It reminds me of a clean warm cotton blanket and a cup of hot vanilla tea.”

Image: Opalhouse

Opalhouse Cozy Nights Candle $10 Buy now

Besides these two limited-edition Opalhouse candles with their Halloween-themed packaging, Target also introduced several new scented candles that are ideal for fall. Honeycrisp Apple Cider from Threshold smells like juicy apples simmered in a mix of warm cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and buttery caramel. Who needs candy when you have caramel apples?

Image: Threshold

Threshold Honeycrisp Apple Cider $10 Buy now

For the parents who bring their kiddos trick-or-treating, what's better than doing so with a warm pumpkin-flavored coffee in your hands? The Pumpkin Mocha candle from Chesapeake Bay Candle will make you want to cozy up in a fluffy plaid scarf and hit the sidewalks.

Image: Chesapeake Bay Candle

Chesapeake Bay Candle Pumpkin Mocha $11 Buy now

There’s nothing scary about this beautiful glass pumpkin candle from Threshold. Scented with a delicious blend of pumpkin and vanilla, you’ll want to make this the centerpiece of your Halloween dinner party table.

“Well made especially for the price!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Great smell!”

Image: Threshold

Target Glass Figural Vanilla Pumpkin Candle $20 Buy now

Whip up something frighteningly good smelling in this cauldron candle from Threshold. The candle is Firewood Patchouli, a deep scent of bonfire and musk, and the cauldron shape packs a punch. It’s ideal for any Halloween display you have planned this year.

“Gorgeous!” one person wrote about the cauldron candle. “Perfect for Halloween and in general! A great design and very sturdy.”

Image: Threshold

Threshold XL Cauldron Candle $20 Buy now

Get yourself in the spooky spirit with these Halloween candles from Target and get ready for your home to smell ghoulishly good!

