Sephora’s 20% Off Sale on Foundation Has Rare Discounts on Kosas, bareMinerals & Fenty Beauty — Prices Start at $5

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Listen up, beauty lovers! Labor Day may be right around the corner and all the fun sales that come long with it. However, there’s one low-key sale happening right now that you’ll definitely want to take advantage of. Sephora is having a can’t-miss sale on foundation where you can take 20% off select best-sellers from top brands, as well as 30% off foundation from the Sephora Collection. The sale only lasts until August 27, which isn’t too far from now. Considering that foundation tends to be one of the pricier purchases as far as face makeup goes, this Sephora sale is one to shop ASAP.

So, what exactly might you find at Sephora’s foundation sale? A ton of surprisingly good products and brands! We’re talking Kosas, Fenty Beauty, Armani Beauty, Makeup Forever, Saie, Patrick Ta, IT Cosmetics, Josie Maran, Laura Mercier, bareMinerals, and so much more. Whether you’re looking for a full-coverage liquid foundation or a lighter tinted moisturizer, there’s sure to be something that fits your needs. There’s also options for every budget! In fact, we found products for as low as $5.

We rounded up some of our favorite deals from Sephora’s limited-time only foundation sale. Check those out below.

Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25

Kosas

Love the “no-makeup look”? Consider snagging Kosas’ Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation. The clean beauty brand has so many celeb fans including Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey Bieber, Drew Barrymore, and Olivia Wilde, and it’s not hard to see why. A good majority of their products perfectly blend skincare with makeup, so you’re basically getting a multitasker, like this foundation. It’s described as an “SPF treatment foundation that blends like a second skin with a natural dreamy finish.” Not only does it provide a good base for your makeup, it also works at smoothing texture and minimizing pores, among other things. Right now, it’s on sale for $34.

Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation $34 $42 19% Off Buy now

Sephora Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer

Sephora

One great thing about Sephora’s sale on foundation is the range of options and prices available. For instance, you can find foundations for under $10! Sephora’s Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer is lightweight, mattifying, fragrance-free, and offers sheer, “next-to-skin” coverage. One recent shopper who loved the foundation wrote, “I have problems with acne and rosacea and cannot believe how amazing this moisturizer is! It’s like foundation, concealer, self-tanner and a cream all in one! I absolutely love it and will be buying it again!”

Sephora Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer $5 $18 72% Off Buy now

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer

bareMinerals

Kyle Richards praised this hydrating tinted moisturizer by bareMinerals during an Amazon Live. Hailey Bieber also loves the tinted moisturizer saying it was one beauty product she’d want to have on a deserted island, per Elle. According to the description, this 3-in-1 multitasker is the number one tinted moisturizer in the U.S., and features hyaluronic acid to give the skin a hydration boost and natural-looking glow. While it typically goes for $37, you can snag one for just under $30. Some shades have already sold out, so be sure to act fast.

Related story Shoppers ‘Don’t Need Concealer’ After Using These $17 Eye Masks That Victoria Beckham Called Her ‘Favorite’

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer $29 $37 22% Off Buy now

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

Fenty Beauty

This long-wear foundation from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is a fan-fave for the seriously wide range of shades available. It has a soft-matte finish and was made with a “climate-adaptive technology” to withstand heat, sweat, and shine. It has 9,000 five-star reviews on Sephora and one shopper called it the best foundation they’ve tried in years. They wrote, “After trying several foundations, this might be IT. It goes on smoothly, evenly, smells so good. A little goes an extremely long way and it is perfect coverage. Just be careful since it’s a glass container and it could break. But seriously, the best foundation I’ve had in years.” Get it now for $32.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation $32 $40 20% Off Buy now

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation

Armani Beauty

Armani’s iconic Luminous Silk foundation offers buildable medium coverage and leaves you with a “luminous, glowy-skin” finish. It’s a favorite or Kim Kardashian who once raved over the foundation saying she “loves” the “little extra glow” she gets with this, per Byrdie. According to shoppers, the foundation lives up to the hype. As one wrote, “It blends perfectly, evens out my skin tone, and makes me look airbrushed. It’s worth every penny and I’m halfway convinced that the ingredients include literal magic.” Armani’s Luminous Silk foundation rarely ever goes on sale, so don’t miss this chance to get it at a discount.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation $55 $79 30% Off Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: