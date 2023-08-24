Target’s New Halloween Wreaths Will Be a Spooktacular Addition to Your Halloween Decor This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The countdown to Halloween is creeping closer and closer (in fact, some of you have probably already begun counting down the days), and that means it’s nearly time to start decorating. Target just dropped its new collection of Halloween decor, and it’s packed with fun new Halloween-themed wreaths that will really make a statement on your front door or above your candy bowl.

So if you’re looking to add something new to your decor collection, check out our favorite wreaths from the new collection. They’re all so good, they’ll haunt you until you bring them home!

“For the price, this can’t be beat,” one reviewer said about the Hyde & EEK! Boutique pumpkin wreath. “I’ve had several compliments since hanging it on my door. I am in a high-rise condominium building and people look to my door to see the changes that I make for holidays and the seasons. Great purchase.”

Others say they love how this wreath gives you the space to add your own accessories, too. Bring on the spiders, bows, and mini skeletons!

Image: Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Pumpkins and Black Grass Halloween Wreath $20 Buy now

The fronds in this jet-black grass wreath from Threshold’s new Halloween collection kind of look like fuzzy spider legs, don’t they? It comes in a generous 18-inch round size and is made with faux grass so you can bring it out year after year and add different accessories without fear of damaging the dried grasses.

Image: Threshold

Threshold Halloween Grass Wreath $20 Buy now

If you're looking for something with a bit more interest, this grass and leaf wreath from Threshold offers a bit more to look at than the grass wreath above. The dark red leaves paired with the faux black grass is elegant and hauntingly beautiful.

“This wreath is gorgeous!” one five-star reviewer wrote on Target’s site. “It looks feathery and delicate but is made from plastic and very sturdy. There is also a wire frame on the back with a notch to hang and hold it in place. I also like that at first glance it’s totally black, but the leaves are more of a burgundy when they catch the light.”

Image: Threshold

Threshold Halloween Grass and Leaf Wreath $25 Buy now

There’s something very spooky about this bone-colored wreath from Sunstar that features skulls, roses, and faux foliage. Perfect for the front door of any haunted mansion, you can easily hang it from a preexisting wreath hook thanks to the attached ribbon.

Image: Sunstar

Sunstar Skulls & Roses Halloween Wreath $25 $28 11% Off Buy now

If you’re crazy about color, then the Night of the Vivid Dead Pumpkin wreath from Target’s Hyde & EEK! Boutique is going to be an instant favorite. It features hot pink, lime, aqua blue, and classic orange faux pumpkins that will definitely make your house stand out from the rest on the block.

Image: Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Night of the Vivid Dead Pumpkin Halloween Wreath $20 Buy now

Made with shatterproof black and orange ornaments, the Festival of Frights wreath from Hyde & EEK! Boutique is a fun take on the classic ornament wreath you see around Christmastime. The grinning jack-o’-lanterns paired with sparkly and shiny bulbs make this wreath a fun and inviting piece of decor that trick-or-treaters will love.

Image: Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Festival of Frights Halloween Wreath $20 Buy now

If you’re really looking to wow your trick-or-treaters or party guests, then hang this light-up wreath in the center of the action. It runs on AA batteries, so no need to hide the cord, and the warm LED lights give off a welcoming glow for all those who enter.

“I’m obsessed with this wreath!” one reviewer wrote. “I can keep it up for Halloween and Thanksgiving and it lights up so nice at night!”

Image: Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Harvest Light Up Fall Pumpkin Wreath $20 Buy now

Pick up one of these new spooktacular Target Halloween wreaths to give your seasonal decor a facelift before the holiday hits.

