You Can Boil, Poach, & Make Omelets in This $13 Egg Cooker With Over 11K 5-Star Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Forget plain, old toast for breakfast. Instead, you could have an omelet, poached eggs, or even hard-boiled eggs for breakfast in just a few minutes. There’s a little gadget on Amazon that is making big waves because of its ability to cook eggs fast and precisely to your liking, and you can enter into a new age of breakfast-making for just $13.

The Elite Gourmet Rapid Egg Cooker comes with a poaching tray, an omelet tray, a 7-egg-capacity egg rack for boiling, and a steam-friendly lid to help your eggs cook to perfection. And for those who like a boiled egg, you can set the egg cooker to soft, medium, or hard boil, and because of the way they’re cooked, the shells detach without any effort.

Image: Elite Gourmet

Elite Gourmet Rapid Egg Cooker $13 $17 24% Off Buy now

“I know making a hard-boiled egg is not rocket science, but for some reason, I always goof it up,” one of the over 11,200 five-star reviewers wrote. “With this tool, place seven large eggs in the dish. Using the proper amount of water listed on the measuring cup, replace the lid, hit the start button, and wait for the bing on the timer. Place the cooked eggs in a bowl of cool water and you are good to go.”

Another five-star reviewer added, “Boiled, poached, and omelets in this cooker are on point. The boiled eggs are really easy to peel when using the piercing tool on [the] bottom of [the] water measuring cup. Poached eggs are fabulous.”

And someone else pointed out that this egg cooker is ideal for households with kids on the go. “I have three kids and this is perfect for a quick healthy choice for the kids for breakfast as well as lunch for fresh egg salad sandwiches,” they wrote. “Also, I brought it camping and it made everything easier with only having to plug in and put the egg and water and your good to go!!”

Grab the Elite Gourmet Rapid Egg Cooker while it’s marked down to just $13 and make your breakfasts healthier, faster, and way more delicious.

