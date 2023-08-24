If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If a long day of staring at a computer screen for eight hours leaves your eyes looking extra tired, you’re not alone. I can’t count the number of times I looked in the mirror after work and thought I seriously needed like two days worth of sleep. Fortunately, there are eye creams, masks, and serums out there that can basically help you fake it, until you make it. One in particular just so happens to be a must-have for Victoria Beckham.

In an interview for Glamour, Beckham shouted out the eye masks her being her “favorite” saying, “My nighttime routine is all about winding down and having some time to myself … If I have the extra time, I love to wear eye masks to revitalize tired eyes after a long day. The 111SKIN Black Diamond eye patches are my favorite.” She’s even posted photos of her getting ready for big events while using the eye masks.

So, what exactly makes these eye masks such a must-have? For one, 111SKIN is known for their next-level, problem-solving skincare solutions that are rooted in science and are just as “precise” as plastic surgery. So many celebs including Kim Kardashian, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Demi Moore, and Priyanka Chopra have been spotted using the brand’s various sheet masks.

The Celestial Black Diamond Eye Masks in particular are described as eye masks made to “transform tired-looking eyes.” Whether you need an extra boost of hydration around the eye area, want to plump up fine lines, or brighten dark circles, these eye masks were made to do that and more. They’re made with hyaluronic acid to hydrate and smooth, a “potent” peptide complex to strengthen the delicate area under the eyes, and a small amount of retinol to smooth and tighten. The brand says it’s a perfect in-flight treatment and also great for everyday use. All you have to do is apply and let it work its magic for 20 minutes. Apparently, shoppers think it works so well, you may not even need concealer!

The 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating from reviewers, with numerous shoppers using the word “amazing” to describe it. As one former skeptic wrote, “Honestly? I did not expect this product to make such a difference after the first use! I’ve had tired, dull circles under my eyes for a loooong time and this is miracle work!”

One shopper over 40 claimed that these eye masks really worked for them. “This eye mask is fantastic,” they wrote. “At 47 years old, I often get dry skin and fine wrinkles under my eyes, and puffiness sometimes too. This eye mask smooths the skin and calms the puffiness down. I look and feel much more awake and, I swear, younger!” Related story Bethenny Frankel Just Raved Over Merit’s New Long-Lasting Eyeshadows: ‘Oh God I Love This’

Another reviewer was so impressed with the results, they no longer feel the need to use concealer. They wrote, “I have used these eye masks a few times now and am really impressed that it actually does lessen the effects of dark circles. Will it work miracles? No. But no product does, especially if you have hereditary dark circles (yes, it’s a thing). What I did find is I didn’t need concealer when I used these eye masks, which is a massive deal for me. I give these as gifts to others too as I want to spread the word. Love it!”

If you want to see what the 111SKIN’s Celestial Black Diamond Eye Masks can do for you, be sure to snag one today for just $17. If you absolutely love the results after one use, consider getting the eight pack. Clearly, it’s done a lot of good for both celebs and shoppers!

Wondering what other must-have skincare products 111SKIN has to offer? Check out Priyanka Chopra’s “special, secret sauce” to her gorgeous, radiant glow.

