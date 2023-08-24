Reviewers Say They’re ‘Obsessed’ With This 52-Piece Food Storage Container Set & It’s Under $35

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re totally over having to hunt for the matching lids to your mismatched greasy, cracked, and flimsy plastic food storage containers, then it’s time to upgrade to a brand new set — and not just any set. There is a 52-piece BPA-free food storage set on Amazon right now that you can pick up for under $35. So you can upgrade your entire collection without having to drain your wallet.

HOMETALL Food Storage Container Set comes with 26 clear plastic food containers of various sizes, each with a matching lid. The four snap-close tabs and rubber gasket make the lids totally leak-proof and they’re so air-tight that you use them for freezer storage. Plus, they’re stackable, which means your fridge is going to look so much more organized.

When it’s time to clean up, you can toss the containers and the lids into the dishwasher, so no more greasy plastic.

Image: HOMETALL

HOMETALL 52-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set $34 Buy now

“These containers are life-saving,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “They work great and, so far, I have not had any leak issues with them. I use them to prepare food and keep it fresh in my fridge so my family finds it easy to grab the food and just eat without worrying about prepping. The plastic is very strong and not easy to break either.”

Another reviewer wrote that they’re “obsessed” with these containers, adding, “I love a good snap lid that’s cheap! Absolutely love this set! Immediately tossed all my other [containers], that’s how much I love this one! The snap lid is strong, and all the sets fit snugly inside each other WITH THE LIDS ON. The rubber seal in the lids pops out for a deep clean. Overall, super excited for this big set!!”

Pick up the HOMETALL 52-Piece Food Storage Container Set while it’s marked down to just $34. Ditch your dirty plastic containers and upgrade to food storage that will make your life simpler.