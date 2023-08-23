Joanna Gaines Was Spotted Wearing This Popular Birkenstock Style That Pairs Well With Any Casual Outfit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love a comfy sandal, you can’t go wrong with Birkenstocks for the summer or fall. And it’s a classic choice, for good reason. The sandal is a popular, versatile, and comfortable option to add to your collection. So, it’s no surprise that many celebrities like Margot Robbie and Katie Holmes are fans of this footwear. Matter of fact, we even recently spotted Joanna Gaines wearing the beloved sandal. The famous American interior designer was spotted in the Arizona Big Buckle Sandal in her Instagram post. And if you ask us, she totally rocked the summer staple in one of the best ways. Gaines paired the khaki-colored sandals with a laidback fit, which included pieces like a white tank and blue jeans shorts.

No doubt, the Arizona Big Buckle Sandals match perfectly with any casual outfit. It’s a simplistic yet trendy look that will never go out of style. What’s more, they feel like an absolute dream for your feet. While they do require a break-in period, the sandals will eventually feel so good for everyday wear.

One reviewer said, “Birks are the only shoes that don’t leave my feet aching by the end of the day.”

And they’re not wrong — the slip-on sandal features a cork footbed that promotes foot health. It’s designed to contour to your foot’s shape to offer more support. Along with this, the soft leather lining is breathable and helps to move moisture away from your skin. Best of all, there are narrow and regular width options available to shop as well.

“If you’ve ever worn Birkenstock sandals, then you already know! These are the best sandals offering comfort and support, and the Big Buckle style is seriously super cute! Definitely worth the moolah,” said a reviewer.

"If you've ever worn Birkenstock sandals, then you already know! These are the best sandals offering comfort and support, and the Big Buckle style is seriously super cute! Definitely worth the moolah," said a reviewer.

As the reviewer said, the Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals are worth the splurge. After all, there's a reason why shoppers can't get enough of them. They're priced at $160 at Zappos, but you may want to act. Sizes and styles are starting to sell out fast, so don't miss out! These Joanna Gaines-approved sandals are a must-have for your collection if you love a stylish look and comfort.

