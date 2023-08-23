These Laneige Products Are Up to 30% Off on Amazon, Including Kyle Richards’ Must-Have Moisturizer for Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Love K-Beauty skincare? We’re right there with you! From Emily Ratajkowski-fave COSRX and Glow Recipe, to Belif, Beauty of Joseon, Innisfree, and pretty much everything on Soko Glam, there are so many great brands and products to choose from. But when it comes to K-Beauty, there’s one brand that’s made its way into many beauty enthusiasts’ routines thanks to its cult-fave lip mask that so many celebs including Kate Hudson, Gemma Chan, Kaia Gerber, Brooke Shields, Nina Dobrev, Sydney Sweeney, and Kendall Jenner have all raved about. Right now, you can find some of the brand’s best-selling moisturizers, cleansers, toners, and more on sale for a limited time.

Laneige, the K-Beauty brand that’s perfected the art of “Water Science,” is up to 30% off on Amazon. It’s a limited-time only beauty sale that you don’t want to miss as the brand rarely ever has discounts, especially on Amazon. If you’re looking for products to quench thirsty dry skin, definitely consider what the brand has to offer. After trying several products myself, including the the famous Lip Sleeping Mask, I can confidently say that they’re 100 percent worth getting. All the products I’ve tried have gone on so smooth and have kept my dry skin moisturized and dewy-looking. Plus, the products are fairly budget-friendly. You’re sure to find a really good moisturizer for under $50.

With that said, here are some of the best on-sale Laneige products you can snag on Amazon right now.

LANEIGE Besties Set

LANEIGE

In a Fall 2022 Amazon Live, Kyle Richards and daughter Sophia Umansky shared their fall beauty must-haves, which included Laneige’s Water Bank moisturizer. In another Amazon Live earlier this year, Richards also shouted out the brand’s Water Sleeping Mask as a must-have for keeping your skin hydrated during colder weather season. You can try both products at a discount as they’re included in the Laneige Besties Set. The discovery set features five best-sellers including the cult-fave Lip Sleeping Mask. While it typically goes for $35, you can get it on sale now for $26.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

LANEIGE

Truth be told, this product needs no introduction. But for anyone who’s not familiar, this is a leave-on lip mask that delivers an intense boost of hydration to the lips. While it is intended to be an overnight mask, you can definitely apply it throughout the day. It has over 25,000 five-star reviews, with shoppers describing it as the “best lip mask ever,” “dangerously good,” and a “holy grail.” Right now, it’s on sale for $21.

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

LANEIGE

The Laneige Water Bank serum is described as a “juicy serum” made to “intensely” hydrate your skin. Per the brand, it delivers long-lasting hydration, helps improve firmness, and also gently exfoliates. It was made for all skin types, including those with sensitive skin. In fact, one shopper wrote, “I have sensitive skin that doesn’t always play well with certain skincare ingredients. This product does not irritate my skin at all. It’s incredibly hydrating and feels so soothing going on.” While it typically goes for $45, you can snag it for just over $30.

LANEIGE Lip Treatment Balm

LANEIGE

Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask gets a ton of attention, but they have another lip treatment that’s worth yours. This nourishing lip treatment was made to not only hydrate, but visibly smooth lip wrinkles and give the appearance of fuller lips. It has a built-in applicator, which you can use instead of your fingers to apply the product. According to one shopper, it truly gives you “long-lasting smooth lips.”

LANEIGE Radian-C Cream

LANEIGE

In need of a radiance boost? Look no further than the Laneige Radian-C Cream. It’s described as a lightweight, daily vitamin C moisturizer that helps to “visibly” brighten dullness and dark spots. It’s non-comedogenic, so it shouldn’t clog your pores. It’s also gentle enough for those with sensitive skin. According to one reviewer, the product “does what it says and does it fairly well.” They wrote, “After using it a week now, my dark spots do seem slightly lighter. If progress continues at the same pace, I do expect the dark spots to be nearly gone (not sure if they really go away completely) in a month or so.”

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cleansing Foam

LANEIGE

Here’s another must-have from Laneige’s ultra-hydrating Water Bank line. The Water Bank cleansing foam is described as a “bubble cleanser” made with blue hyaluronic acid to deliver “powerful hydration benefits” post-cleansing. So, if you’ve run into the problem of your skin feeling tight or even dry after washing your face, this is a cleanser you may want to consider trying. Right now, it’s even on sale for 21.

