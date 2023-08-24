Joanna Gaines Secretly Put a Bunch of Kitchen Items on Clearance at Target & Prices Start at Just $3

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Can anything be more exhilarating than exploring the clearance aisle at Target? Indeed, there is: discovering discounted treasures from Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Home with Magnolia collection tucked away in that very aisle! Unbeknownst to many, some of the renowned star’s most sought-after kitchen essentials have been discreetly marked down to astonishingly low prices, some even as low as $3, available on Target’s online platform, fulfilling our shopping fantasies.

For those unfamiliar, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia stands as an exclusive line introduced at Target back in late 2017, swiftly evolving into a cornerstone of elegant living. And now, there are more than 60 Hearth & Hand with Magnolia products on clearance at Target, including a great selection of kitchen and dining goodies. With these newly applied price cuts, you now possess the opportunity to indulge in those Hearth & Home with Magnolia items that have captured your attention.

Among our top recommendations, you’ll find a selection that perfectly encapsulates Joanna’s signature blend of sophistication and comfort: from stoneware dishes and mugs to salad plates and chargers, even an opulent satin silver servingware set. It’s time to indulge yourself by adding one, or perhaps all, of these Gaines-approved culinary treasures to your collection. But heed this advice: swift action is essential, as these remarkable finds are unlikely to linger in stock for very long!

6.5″ Stoneware Reactive Glaze Appetizer Plate

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

These round appetizer plates are crafted from glazed stoneware that adds a glossy touch to your dining table, while the slightly irregular rim brings unique flair to all your meals. Great for serving a variety of appetizers, snacks, finger foods and more, these stoneware appetizer plates in a set of four are microwave safe for your convenience. Plus, when your soirees come to a close, you can simply put them in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

6.5″ Stoneware Reactive Glaze Appetizer Plate $13.59 $15.99 15% Off Buy now

9″ Picnic Plaid Bamboo-Melamine Salad Plates

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

Made from BPA-free materials, each of the cheerful salad plates in this set of four is designed with slightly raised edges to prevent food from falling. Designed in a round shape, it features a plaid print in gold and cream hues to add sweet style to your mealtimes.

9″ Picnic Plaid Bamboo-Melamine Salad Plates $10.19 $11.99 15% Off Buy now

Modern Rim Stoneware Mug Set

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

This set of stoneware mugs feature a modern shape in a dual-tone sour cream and neutral matte finish for a chic look that's easy to mix in with the rest of your drinkware. These stylish mugs hold 8 fluid ounces — perfect for a satisfying serving of coffee, tea, cocoa or any other drink, hot or cold. Designed with a curved handle to one side, they offer a comfortable grip. Plus, they're microwave- and dishwasher-safe for easy reheating and cleanup for added convenience.

Modern Rim Stoneware Mug Set $8.49 $9.99 15% Off Buy now

13″ Acacia Wood Plate Charger

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

Featuring a subtly sloping, round design that looks great with a variety of tableware, this acacia wood round charger instantly elevates just about any occasion with timeless flair, and the woodgrain finish features a paneled design for simple style. Add a ceramic dinner plate, linen napkins and coordinating wooden accessories for a cohesive look that you and your guests will love.

13″ Acacia Wood Plate Charger $10.19 $11.99 15% Off Buy now

Satin Finish Serving Utensil Silverware Set

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

Made from stainless steel in a shiny satin silver finish, this stunning serveware set is great for entertaining as well as everyday use. Featuring rounded handles with ridged edges for a touch of style, the four-piece flatware set includes a serving spoon, slotted spoon, serving fork and pie server. Each piece is dishwasher safe for lasting shine through many uses.