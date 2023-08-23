Target Has the Best Selection of Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Foods & These Are the 8 You Need to Stock Up On

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We don’t know about you, but we’re itching to head into the fall season. All the sights, sounds, and smells of autumn are just weeks away. But if you’re ready to get just a taste of fall, then you’re in luck. We put together some of our favorite pumpkin spice-flavored foods currently at Target, and you’ll want to add them to your cart (and pantry) ASAP.

Fall is ideal for pumpkin spice season. And we were honestly surprised by how many foods include the tasty flavor. Coffees, cookies, even cereals feature the decadent notes of pumpkin spice. Just take a look at some of our favorite foods below.

Special K Pumpkin Spice Breakfast Cereal

Image Courtesy of Kellogg via Target.

Special K Pumpkin Spice Breakfast Cereal $5.89 Buy now

We’ve all heard about pumpkin spice-flavored coffee. But what if we told you there’s a way to have the delicious taste of pumpkin spice for your whole breakfast? With Special K’s Pumpkin Spice Breakfast Cereal, every morning will feel like fall. This nutritious and delicious cereal features crisp rice and wheat flakes with nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and cinnamon clusters. It’s autumn in a cereal bowl!

Pepperidge Farm Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Image Courtesy of Pepperidge Farm via Target.

Pepperidge Farm Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies $4.99 Buy now

Who doesn’t love a Milano cookie? The classic treat gets an autumnal twist with Pepperidge Farm Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies. These cookies feature the perfect balance of crisp cookies and luxurious chocolate. With the pumpkin spice edition, you’re going to love indulging in these morsels all autumn long. Related story Shoppers Call This Restorative Treatment the ‘Best Nighttime Moisturizer’ for 60-Year-Old Skin — & It's Free to Try

Tate’s Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies with White Chocolate Chips

Image Courtesy of Tate’s Bake Shop via Target.

Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies with White Chocolate Chips $5.99 Buy now

Want even more cookies to add to your pantry? Tate’s Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies with White Chocolate Chips will make the perfect addition to your fall fare. These scrumptious treats feature the decadent taste of pumpkin spice combined with luscious white chocolate chips for the perfect autumn combo. Add them to your cart today!

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Pumpkin Spice

Image Courtesy of Kellogg via Target.

Kellogg's Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes $5.89 Buy now

Pivoting back to cereal, Kellogg’s Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes feature the delectable crunch you know and love with the added pumpkin spice flavors. Wake up to this delicious cereal, or have it as a snack later in the day. Either way, you’ll get the perfect combo for the fall season.

Oreo Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Image Courtesy of Nabisco via Target.

Oreo Pumpkin Spice Cookies $4.69 Buy now

Talk about a classic with a pumpkin spice twist — you’re going to love these Oreo Pumpkin Spice Cookies! It’s the same cookie you know and love, but with all the fun and flavors of autumn. These cookies feature two golden wafers filled with a rich pumpkin spice flavored creme. They’re still perfect for dunking and munching, so grab a pack for yourself and enjoy.

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

Image Courtesy of General Mills via Target.

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios $5.89 Buy now

Another classic we love with the perfect fall twist? Pumpkin Spice Cheerios! This family sized box of the beloved cereal features notes of natural pumpkin flavor for the perfect autumnal treat. Have some Cheerios for breakfast, or pack them away as a snack. Either way, you’re going to love the taste of this limited edition cereal.

Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Flavored Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

Image Courtesy of Dunkin’ Donuts via Target.

Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Flavored Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate $10.99 Buy now

It wouldn’t be fall without some pumpkin spiced coffee. Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Flavored Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate is ideal for those first few days of autumn. Just add water to your cold brew, and enjoy the taste of pumpkin spice — it’s that easy.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Cold Brew Concentrate

Image Courtesy of Starbucks via Target.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Cold Brew Concentrate $11.99 Buy now

If you’re more of a fan of Starbucks’ coffee, don’t worry. We have you covered there too. Enjoy Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Cold Brew Concentrate by just adding some water, mixing your beverage, and setting off for the day. This brew strikes the perfect balance of your favorite morning drink and the tastes of autumn. Add it to your cart ASAP!

