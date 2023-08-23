Dog Owners Say This $13 Chew Toy Is ‘Awesome’ for Pups Who ‘Shred Most of Their Toys in Minutes’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a pet owner, then you know how much love and care goes in to taking care of your fur baby. That means ensuring they have the best food, bed, and toys. But for owners of dogs who are aggressive chewers, finding dog toys that can really stand up to your pup’s chewing habits can seem like a rough (see what we did there?) task. Luckily, we’re here to help! We tracked down the dog chew toy shoppers and their pups absolutely love — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $13 right now.

Dog’s who are aggressive chewers will meet their match with the Fuufome Alligator Dog Chew Toy. This green gator is perfect for large dogs. Made with hard nylon and durable rubber, this toy is built to last and withstand your dog’s sharp teeth. The Fuufome Alligator Dog Chew Toy is perfect for gnawing and chewing. This dog toy is the closest thing you’ll get to something that’s nearly indestructible.

Image Courtesy of Fuufome via Amazon.

Fuufome Alligator Dog Chew Toy $12.99 $17.99 28% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

There’s a very good reason the Fuufome Alligator Dog Chew Toy is an Amazon’s Choice selection. Just read on to see what shoppers have to say about this toy: “My dog destroyed my couch but she sure can’t destroy this awesome toy,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“My dogs are large and pretty aggressive chewers. They can shred most of their toys in minutes. I was very surprised that after 10 minutes, only little marks were made [on] this toy and it was still in one piece! It is pretty durable and very sturdy so far,” another shopper said. “This toy seems to hold up to the test. My dog shreds literally anything and everything into pieces and this toy has lasted longer than any other I’ve bought him. He loves it,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Make sure to add the Fuufome Alligator Dog Chew Toy to your cart today — your pup will thank you.

