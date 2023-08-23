This ‘Non-Irritating’ $8 Spot Treatment Shrinks Breakouts Within Days, According to Shoppers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you get pimples often, you’ve likely tried a variety of ways to get rid of them. Concealer, pimple patches, and exfoliating cleansers are just some of the most popular solutions for acne-prone skin. You may have even used a few of these yourself. While we may love these products, they can take a while to totally remove our pesky zits. So if you’re looking to clear breakouts even faster, try a spot treatment like The Inkey List’s Succinic Acid Acne Treatment. It’s an easy, effective, and gentle treatment that will leave you with pimple-free skin. Best of all, it’s just $8 right now with our exclusive code. All you have to do is enter SHEKNOWS15 at checkout to take 15% off this product for a limited time. We guarantee it will become your new hack for saying goodbye to pimples, and here’s why.

From breakouts to blemishes, the Inkey List’s Succinic Acid Acne Treatment is exactly what you need in your routine. This cream formula dries out pimples quickly without irritating the skin. But what makes it stand out is its unique ingredient: Succinic Acid. This spot treatment contains 2% Succinic Acid, which has the following benefits: it gently reduces the blemish’s size, unblocks and prevents clogged pores, and decreases your oil levels. The best part is, it does this without drying out your skin. Along with this, you can easily layer it under makeup without flaking.

According to reviewers, the Succinic Acid Acne Treatment really does work fast. “Within three days of noticing cystic acne, the pimple will be less red, swollen, and painful. Now, it’s not a miracle drug. Cystic acne will persist for up to a week after that point. But it’s much less noticeable and won’t leave a scar,” said one shopper.

No doubt, succinic acid is an acne-fighting ingredient that you need on your radar right now. But that’s not the only acne-fighting ingredient in this Inkey List product. It’s also blended with 2% Sulfur and 1% Salicylic Acid, which helps to shrink blackheads and blemishes. What’s more, don’t fret that the formula appears green. It works as a color corrector that will calm down inflammation in the skin.

All you have to do is apply it to the targeted areas to see your breakouts fade before you know it. It’s no wonder why celebrities like Gemma Chan, Reese Witherspoon, and Scarlett Johansson are fans of this affordable skincare brand.

So, head to the Inkey List now if you're interested in trying this acne solution. Again, you can snag the Succinic Acid Acne Treatment for just $8 today with the code SHEKNOWS15.

