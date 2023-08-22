This Surprising Brand Has the ‘Most Comfortable’ Bralette, Shoppers Say ‘It’s Almost Better Than Not Wearing a Bra at All’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think Bombas, what’s the first image that pops into mind? Chances are, it’s a pair of socks. After all, the brand is known for their plush, cushioned, and colorful socks that offer amazing arch support and comfort (like their recently dropped ankle running socks). But in case you didn’t know, the brand also has a variety of other offerings, including a bralette that shoppers swear is the “best” and “most comfortable” bralette they’ve ever tried. Not only that, they’re super cute as well!

Bombas’ Ribbed Seamless Bralette was designed to be “so buttery soft, it feels like nothing.” According to the brand, it’s wire-free, padless, features a tighter knit around the sides and center for support. It can fit and flatter those up to a size F, and sizes 1X and 2X also come with extra coverage and wider straps. Like all Bombas products, for every one item purchased, the brand will donate another piece of clothing to a homeless shelter. It’s a program that makes Bombas a really great place to shop for everyday basics like socks, bras, t-shirts and underwear.

While their socks definitely get a ton of attention (and even have a fair share of celeb fans like Rachael Ray and Kendall Jenner), the brand’s bralettes are so comfy and popular with shoppers, they sell out all the time. Fortunately, they’re in stock now in a couple of cute new colors that are perfect for fall.

Bombas Ribbed Seamless Bralette $38 Buy now

Bombas’ Ribbed Seamless Bralettes are so popular with shoppers due its “heavenly comfort.” As one reviewer wrote, “These bralettes finally helped my problem of finding a comfortable bra solution. I have spent a fortune trying to find something comfortable due to neck and shoulder issues, but I FOUND MY SOLUTION! I have two more in my cart now, and they really are so comfortable you could sleep in them!”

Another said it was the best bralette they’ve found. “I have accumulated a number of ‘bralettes’ and lounge bras. Some have hooks, and some (like these) do not. You pull this one over your head, and I don’t love that. But once it’s on, it’s better than most. Many bralettes come with thin, removable pads for shape, support, or modesty. These do not. But the material is thick enough to provide some modesty. The ‘shaping’ and ‘support’ are mostly from squishing the girls slightly so they don’t flop around. You could probably use this bra as a casual minimizer. The comfort is so great that it’s almost better than not wearing a bra at all.”

One shopper loved them so much, they said these were the "best things that have ever happened to my chest." They wrote, "I was looking for everyday comfort that I can wear around the house, out for errands, etc. These get an A++ because I'm in my third trimester and even at the end of the work-day, I don't feel like I need to immediately take my bra off like I used to. They're THAT comfy."

According to one reviewer, it’s truly a super bra. “I expected quality, but was extremely surprised at the support and extreme comfort,” they wrote.

If you’re looking for a bra that gives just the right amount of support for everyday use and is also super comfortable to wear all day long, consider checking out Bombas’ ribbed seamless bralettes. They’ve sold out once before, and they’re sure to sell out once again!

