Kim Kardashian Once Prepped Her Skin With This Firming Sheet Mask That Gave 40-Year-Old Shoppers an ‘Instant Glow’

Got a late summer wedding to attend? Or maybe there’s a last-minute summer blowout coming up and you want to show up looking your absolute best. While a cute new outfit can definitely impress, the key to looking good is feeling good in your skin. For celebs like Kim Kardashian, prepping for a big event includes using a next-level face mask like 111SKIN’s Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Treatment Mask. Per Who What Wear, Kardashian posted photos on Instagram showing her process of getting her skin ready for the Oscar’s, and it included this luxe 111SKIN sheet mask, which is part of their Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Line.

While Kardashian was seen specifically using the neck mask for an event, the face mask is definitely a good place to start if you’re new to the brand or line. 111SKIN describes the face mask as an “instant tightening,” “skin-transforming,” and “miraculous” mask which is beloved by celebs for its plumping effect. It’s made with powerful ingredients that go deep into the skin to help tighten, lift, sculpt, and reduce the look of fine lines.

Unlike other sheet masks, this is broken up into two parts, one of which, helps reduce the appearance of frown lines, while the other stimulates collagen for “volume and plumpness.” Per the description, it’s the kind of mask you’ll want to put on before a big event. Not only that, numerous shoppers swear it gives you a gorgeous glow.

The 111SKIN mask has a near-perfect rating with shoppers using the words “amazing,” “fantastic,” and “magic” to describe it. Numerous reviewers claimed they loved the way the mask made their skin look and feel, with one writing, “I have used a lot of products but my skin has never looked as young, plump, line-free and great as it did when I took this mask off. I wasn’t unfortunately going anywhere which was regretful! I would love to have tested the outcome on my friends. Next time I will use it before an event or outing and know that it will impress others as much as it impressed me. Amazing.”

Another reviewer said that the difference was “transformational.” They wrote, “The mask leaves my face glowing and I look ten years younger.”

One shopper in their 40s loved the "instant glow" they received after using the mask. "The Celestial mask seems to give a more dramatic instant aesthetic result," they wrote. "The skin looks refreshed, replenished and glowing after use. I find that for my skin (I'm 42 soon), the Celestial mask is perfect for use in between other masks such as the Y Theorem masks (which I find are very nourishing and soothing for the skin)." Note: It's also the mask that Margot Robbie said her makeup artist got her "hooked" on.

If you want to check out the mask that Kim Kardashian used and that shoppers also call a “mini face lift,” be sure to head on over to 111SKIN today. While you’re at it, don’t miss out on Priyanka Chopra’s “special, secret sauce” to glowing skin.

