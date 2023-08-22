Reese Witherspoon Wore These Sporty Retro Sneakers That Now Start at $25 & Sizes Are Selling Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just like her wardrobe, Reese Witherspoon likes to keep it casual when it comes to her shoes. And it’s no secret that she has stacks of comfortable footwear in her collection as the actress is often spotted in laidback shoes on her days off. However, there’s one classic pair she seemingly always wears that we can’t get enough of. Witherspoon swears by Tretron’s Rawlins Sneakers while she’s out and about, and it’s so much so that her brand Draper James dropped a limited-time collaboration with the brand earlier this year. Although the collab is sold out everywhere at this point, you can still buy her favorite pair from Tretron right now at a discount. In fact, the exact style is up to 70% off in select colors at Amazon. And trust us, you’ll want to take advantage of this massive discount.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 05: Reese Witherspoon is seen on February 05, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Courtesy of BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.

The Rawlins Sneakers are exactly what you need in an everyday shoe. Not only will it never go out of style, this retro-inspired sneaker is made for all-day comfort. It features a moisture-wicking, lightweight, and super soft insole that feels great with every step. What’s more, the product has an extremely cushioned heel that absorbs shocks.

Tretorn Women’s Rawlins Sneakers

One reviewer even said that these Tretorn shoes are better than ones from cult-loved brands. They added, “This is my second pair of Tretorns in this style. They are more comfortable to wear all day than my OnClouds or Hokas. I love them!”

Another added, “I could walk all day long on vacation and my feet didn’t hurt or get tired. Style goes with everything from dresses to pants or shorts.”

Whether you’re running errands or traveling, these tennis shoes offer support wherever you go. Plus, they’re already budget-friendly at their original price. Tretorn’s Rawlins sneakers are typically worth $85, but you can get them for as low as $25 right now. But act fast — this sporty style is selling out fast in its blush, green, grey, and more shades at Amazon.

Tretorn Women’s Rawlins Sneakers

No doubt, Reese Witherspoon has great taste when it comes to sneakers. And if you’re interested in her exact style, opt for Tretorn’s Rawlins in this white/green shade. It’s a fresh spin on your everyday white sneaker.

Tretorn Women’s Rawlins Sneakers in white/green $43.80-$63.98 $85 48% Off Buy now

