You Can Freeze, Reheat & Serve Meals In These Innovative Tupperware Containers From Amazon

Reusable plastic and glass containers are a great food storage alternative to plastic wrap. But oftentimes, you have to transfer your leftovers out of the containers and into a microwavable bowl before reheating. And the plastic containers are rarely dishwasher-safe, nor do they keep food from getting freezer burned. But Tupperware is changing the game.

The food storage giant has a set of storage containers that can withstand reheating, freezing, and the dishwasher, and they have a nearly perfect rating on Amazon.

The Vent ‘N Serve containers from Tupperware come in a set of three and will change the way you prepare leftovers forever. The lids feature the iconic Tupperware seal that will keep your food fresher for longer, and the easy-pop vent on top makes it a breeze to reheat foods in the microwave.

The base of each container also has shallow feet to promote even heating and the handles stay cool to the touch.

Or, you can meal prep and use the Vent ‘N Serve containers to freeze extra portions. Just seal the lid tightly onto your container and pop the entire thing into the freezer. No need to wrap in plastic or foil — you’re good to go as is!

And finally, when it’s time to clean up, you can toss your Vent ‘N Serve Tupperware container in the dishwasher (they’re safe in water up to 150 degrees).

The Vent ‘N Serve set is a bit pricey at $75, but these may just be the last food storage containers you’ll ever buy and are totally worth the investment. With a 4.8-star rating, you know these containers won’t let you down.

Grab the set of three Tupperware Vent ‘N Serve storage containers and reheat, freeze, and wash to your heart’s content. Your leftover game just got so much stronger!

