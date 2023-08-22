Target Just Dropped a Bunch of Yankee Candle Fall-Scented Candles on Its Website & They’re All Under $17

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

August is creeping to a close, and although we never like to bid summer adieu, we love to welcome in fall. And to help you celebrate the incoming season, Target just dropped a bunch of classic Yankee Candle scents on its website so you can really get into the fall spirit. From lighter fragrances like Apple and Sweet Fig to classic fall scents like Autumn Wreath, there is a scented candle here for every type of fall fan.

Check out the entire line-up here and stock up before the September hits!

Golden Autumn by Yankee Candle is basically just sunshine in a jar. The scent is inspired by all the fall blooms you get to admire at the start of the season — dahlias, sunflowers, and mums — spiced with vetiver and ginger for an extra boost of fall flavor.

A warm mix of home-grown apples, ginger, clove, and sweet pumpkin, Apple Pumpkin from Yankee Candle is basically just autumn in a jar. It smells like sipping warm apple cider while eating a slice of pumpkin pie and will make you feel that much cozier as soon as you light it.

Yankee Candle’s Cranberry Chutney is a delicious blend of orange, raisins, and cranberry that will transport you to the Thanksgiving dinner table. It’s tart and zesty and the classic jar offers a whopping 110-hour burn time.

Apple and Sweet Fig from Yankee Candle is for those who like a lighter fall scent. It's a fruity mix of crisp apple, fig, and pomegranate, making it the perfect go-between scent to transition from summer into fall.

Yankee Candle’s Autumn Wreath is inspired by the red, orange, and yellow leaves that rustle in the crisp fall wind. It’s a blend of cinnamon, apple, and fall foliage — a scent that will definitely get you in the mood to go on long autumn hikes and carve pumpkins.

Speaking of which, Yankee Candle’s Spiced Pumpkin is also a great candle to burn while carving your yearly jack-o’-lantern. This candle smells like all the warm and fragrant spices you put into a pumpkin pie, including cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, topped with brown sugar.

Stock up on your favorite fall Yankee Candle scents while they’re still in stock at Target, and bring on autumn! We’re more than ready for apple cider, flannel, and chilly weather.

