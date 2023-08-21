If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

I have to admit, I’ve been all about this ‘quiet luxury’ trend. You know, the kind where you use chic designer basics to create a low-key ‘stealth wealth’ look. Only thing is I don’t have a luxury budget, so the key is curating that bougie aesthetic while being secretly cost-conscious. The new fall line by Threshold x Studio McGee at Target is perfect for this — specifically its blankets, throws and pillows that whisper sophistication.

Move over, Gwyneth Paltrow. These textiles — which include handsome herringbone and plaid patterns as well as cozy bobble knits and tassels — let you create that air of generational wealth with pieces that look and feel like they’ll last for years to come. They’re available right now starting at just $25: it doesn’t get much more affordable. Here are six of the best basics I found from the new Studio McGee collection to infuse your home with fall flair.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A Dash of Menswear

Balancing feminine and masculine touches is a really effective way of creating visual interest, so try tossing this herringbone pillow on your favorite chair. Those frayed edges are what ‘quiet luxury’ is all about.

Herringbone with Frayed Edges Throw Pillow $35 Buy now

Camel-Colored and Cozy

Target

For me, a camel-colored wool coat is the epitome of quiet luxury, and this knit throw with its fun pom poms is that look in a nutshell. Imagine curling up with a best-seller under this buttery soft layer once a chill hits the air.

Knit Throw with Pom Tassels Throw Blanket $35 Buy now

Plaid Perfection

Target

When I think about walking into the living room of a comfortable home that’s been owned for generations, I think about a large-scale plaid like the one on this linen-cotton, dobby weave pillow that would elevate any style, really, from seaside to traditional. Related story Tory Burch’s Private Sale Is On With Up to 60% Off Styles Including Fan-Fave Sandals, Handbags, & More

Woven Plaid Square Throw Pillow with Zipper Pull $25 Buy now

An Interesting Knit

Target

I love a windowpane knit, with its subtle pattern mimicking that of an actual window pane — it’s so unique. This lightweight throw uses that pattern to great effect, especially in this muted olive green shade. And it’s machine washable!

Windowpane Knit Throw Blanket with Tassels $30 Buy now

A Hue That’s Rich

Target

This woven throw blanket in warm terracotta really caught my eye — it’s a standout! Its simple knit stripe pattern makes it pass for something grandma made by hand. An heirloom, if you will, and one that’s super easy to care for.

Woven Striped Knit Throw Blanket $30 Buy now

Cream-Colored and Comfy

Target

If your favorite knit scarf were a throw pillow, it would be this cream-colored bobble knit one that’s nubby and wonderful! There isn’t anywhere you can’t toss this cushion and elevate the look of the entire space.