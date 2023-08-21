Martha Stewart Just Dropped Her Own Pet Food Line at Chewy & Prices Start at Just $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart has been a go-to source for all things homemaker for as long as we can remember, and in addition to cooking, decorating, gardening, and crafting, the lifestyle maven considers caring for her pets to be an important duty. That’s why she has partnered with Chewy and Marquee Brands to combine her culinary expertise and deep love for pets to create a pet food line made with premium, high-quality ingredients. Launching just in time for National Pet Day on August 26, this collaboration celebrates the bond between pets and their owners and aims to elevate the dining experience of our beloved furry friends.

Martha Stewart Pet Food includes six new dog, puppy, and cat food formulas, all developed to meet the specific dietary needs of pet parents’ cherished family members. Wholesome recipes are prepared in the United States and feature premium air-dried animal protein-first inclusions, prebiotic fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. Martha Stewart Pet Food is available in 4 lb. and 10 lb. bags for cats, and in 4 lb., 10 lb., and 20 lb. bags for dogs and puppies.

As a lifelong animal lover and caregiver, Martha Stewart has worked with numerous veterinary experts and acquired decades of practical experience raising happy, healthy pets. Her passion for home cooking and good nutrition goes beyond what she prepares for her own table and extends to what she feeds her pets.

“My pets mean the world to me, which is why I insist on feeding them delicious whole ingredients like real chicken, fish, cage-free eggs, and nutrient-dense grains and vegetables,” Stewart said in a press release. “Proper nourishment should always be a priority and with my new line of pet food available at Chewy you can ensure your own beloved pets’ dietary needs are being met.”

Formulated to Martha’s highest standard and informed by her years of cooking and caring for her own pets, each recipe was created with the following at its core:

Air-Dried Inclusions: Soft textured air-dried pieces are included in adult formulas to provide a tasty addition to your pet’s meal and a boost of protein.

Premium Proteins: Real chicken, beef, or fish is always the first ingredient.

Whole Ingredients: Nutrient-rich fruits, veggies, and grains support brain, eye, skin, and digestive health — plus a shiny coat.

No Unnecessary Extras: Formulated without corn, wheat, soy, artificial preservatives, or artificial colors — ideal for pets prone to food sensitivities.

Check out some of the tasty recipes Stewart approved for her new line of pet food, available exclusively at Chewy.

Martha Stewart Pet Food – Salmon & Oatmeal Recipe Dry Cat Food

CHRIS BARTLETT

This 100% complete and balanced daily nutrition is formulated for the health of your pets. The Martha Stewart Salmon and Oatmeal Recipe Dry Cat Food features salmon as the number one ingredient, with the addition of cage-free eggs to provide the protein and amino acids your pet needs for maintaining lean muscle. Hearty oatmeal and quinoa offer the prebiotic dietary fiber needed for optimal gut health, and wholesome fruits and veggies like carrots, spinach and beets deliver additional fiber, plus beneficial phytonutrients and antioxidants. Omega fatty acids are plentiful, including omega-6 and omega-3 in the form of DHA, to support healthy development of the brain and eyes as well as the optimal care of your best friend’s skin and coat. The eco-friendly air-dry process yields a moister, superior texture and savory bouquet that is a proven palate pleaser. This delicious, tailored formula contains no corn, wheat, soy, preservatives or artificial colors, making it a sensible choice for cats who are prone to food sensitivities.

Martha Stewart Pet Food – Salmon & Oatmeal Recipe Dry Cat Food, 4 lb. bag $20.99 $20.99 0% Off Buy now

Martha Stewart Pet Food – Puppy Chicken & Whitefish Recipe with Garden Vegetables Dry Dog Food

CHRIS BARTLETT

This wholesome, 100% complete daily nutrition is specially formulated for the proper dietary support of your growing puppy. The Martha Stewart Pet Food Puppy Chicken & Whitefish Recipe with Garden Vegetables Dry Dog Food features real, deboned chicken and premium whitefish to provide the optimal whole protein and amino acids your pet needs for muscle development and rapid growth. Hearty brown rice and barley offer the prebiotic dietary fiber needed for proper gut health, while wholesome fruits and veggies like pumpkin, apples and blueberries deliver additional fiber, plus beneficial phytonutrients and antioxidants. Omega fatty acids such as omega-3 and omega-6 are generously sourced to support healthy development of the brain and eyes, in addition to the optimal care of your new family member’s skin and coat. The eco-friendly air-dry process yields a moister, superior texture and savory bouquet that is a proven palate pleaser. This delicious, tailored formula contains no corn, wheat, soy, preservatives or artificial colors, making it a sensible choice for dogs who are prone to food sensitivities.

Martha Stewart Pet Food – Puppy Chicken & Whitefish Recipe with Vegetables Dry Dog Food, 20 lb. bag $74.99 $74.99 0% Off Buy now

Martha Stewart Pet Food – Beef & Chickpea Recipe with Garden Vegetables Dry Dog Food

CHRIS BARTLETT

This wholesome, tailored formula is packed with nutritious ingredients that support your best friend’s busy lifestyle. The Martha Stewart Beef and Chickpea Recipe with Garden Vegetables Dry Dog Food features real beef as the number one ingredient and cage-free eggs, offering the protein and amino acids your pet requires for maintaining lean muscle. Hearty chickpeas give him the prebiotic dietary fiber needed for proper digestion. Wholesome fruits and veggies like pumpkin, cranberry and spinach deliver even more fiber, in addition to beneficial phytonutrients and antioxidants. Omega fatty acids are plentiful, including omega-6 and omega-3 in the form of DHA, to support healthy development of the brain and eyes, and optimal care of the skin and coat. The eco-friendly air-dry process yields a moister, superior texture and savory bouquet that is a proven palate pleaser. This 100% complete and balanced recipe contains no corn, wheat, soy, preservatives or artificial colors, making it a sensible choice for dogs who are prone to food sensitivities.