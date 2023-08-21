Why You Need a Sulfate-Free Dandruff Shampoo To Soothe Your Scalp — Options Starting at $12

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no question that dandruff can make you feel frustrated and embarrassed. While it can happen to anyone, it’s important to take the necessary steps to eliminate it. But why does it exactly occur? “Dandruff is a chronic condition caused by fungal overgrowth leading to scalp irritation and flaking,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose previously told SheKnows. Luckily, it’s easily treatable. If you’re interested in a gentle formula, we recommend trying a sulfate-free dandruff shampoo to soothe your scalp. This product may be the best type of shampoo in your routine right now, and here’s why you should check it out.

Dr. Yoram Harth, a board-certified dermatologist, explains sulfates are strong detergents that can be commonly found in shampoos. While they make your shampoo’s foamy texture, this ingredient also strips your scalp’s natural oils.

“If you have dandruff, using a sulfate-free shampoo is beneficial because it helps reduce the risk of worsening the condition. Sulfates can exacerbate dandruff by causing dryness and irritation on the scalp, leading to more flake,” he adds.

When it comes to the list of ingredients, make sure to avoid products with Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and Sodium Lauryl Sulfate. Instead, Dr. Harth recommends sulfate-free dandruff shampoos that contain salicylic acid, probiotics, or tea tree oil that will improve your scalp’s overall health. Along with natural ingredients, look for products with pyrithione zinc. It’s an active ingredient that fights dandruff and leaves your scalp hydrated.

If a sulfate-free dandruff shampoo seems like the right fit, then we’ve got you covered. There are a ton of solid options that are budget-friendly, safe, and effective for your hair. So, we’ve compiled a few picks below to add to your cart now, starting at just $12.

Head & Shoulders Supreme Nourish & Smooth Sulfate Free Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Give your scalp some TLC with Head & Shoulders’ Supreme Nourish & Smooth Shampoo that’s infused with jojoba oil. While it gently conditions the scalp, this moisturizing formula also reduces frizz and repairs damaged strands. And the best part? This sulfate-free dandruff shampoo is made for everyday use in your hair care routine.

“The shampoo is a true savior for my dry scalp. Its nourishing and hydrating properties provide relief from itchiness and irritation, leaving my scalp feeling calm and soothed. I’ve noticed a significant reduction in dandruff since I started using this shampoo regularly,” said a reviewer.

It’s available to shop at Target and Amazon.

SheaMoisture Hair Care System Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Soothe your scalp with this $13 sulfate-free shampoo that gently washes away oil buildup and controls dandruff. It’s blended with apple cider, salicylic acid, and shea butter to eliminate flaking, itchiness, and dryness. What’s more, it leaves your hair so silky soft and smooth.

One reviewer even called this SheaMoisture product a lifesaver. They added, “I’ve done oils, butters, dandruff shampoos, vitamins, steams, you name it…until this product! It has CURED IT ALL. It gets every big of buildup and dandruff off my scalp.”

It’s available to shop at Target, Amazon, and Ulta.

Redken Scalp Relief Dandruff Control Shampoo

Keep your flakes at bay with this anti-dandruff shampoo that’s formulated with no sulfates. It contains 1% pyrithione zinc that effectively relieves dandruff symptoms. What’s more, Redken’s Scalp Relief Dandruff Control Shampoo clarifies your scalp to revive your locks for a shinier and stronger look.

“I had really bad flaky and dry scalp. This helped my scalp so much. After the 2nd wash with this shampoo the flakes pretty much disappeared. My scalp wasn’t itchy anymore either. Worth the money,” said a reviewer.

It’s available to shop at Amazon and Ulta.

