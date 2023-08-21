Dog Owners Say This $5 Deodorizing Shampoo Is ‘Effective’ & ‘Long-lasting’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In the world of pet care, few things are as essential as a good bath. Dogs especially require baths because they seem to have an uncanny ability to transform from “adorable furball” to “aroma ambassador” in record time, without a cat’s ability to actually clean themselves. Whether you’re dealing with a mischievous mud-lover or a pup who simply needs a regular spa day, finding the right dog shampoo to clean up your dog’s dirt and eliminate the stink isn’t always easy. Luckily, the #1 Best Seller in dog shampoos on Amazon is specifically designed to be “super deodorizing.”

Arm & Hammer Super Deodorizing Shampoo For Dogs uses the power of baking soda to neutralize odor and refresh a stinky coat, safely and easily. The baking soda dissolves into fine particles, getting into hard to reach areas, resulting in a deeper clean. Safe to use with topical flea and tick treatments, this shampoo will make bath time a pleasant experience for both you and your pet!

Arm & Hammer Super Deodorizing Shampoo For Dogs

Arm & Hammer.

Arm & Hammer Super Deodorizing Shampoo For Dogs

This Arm & Hammer shampoo can deep clean the coat of all dogs, no matter their age (8 weeks or older) or breed. Simply thoroughly wet the dog’s coat with warm water. Then, apply the shampoo and work into a lather from the back of the ears to tail, being careful to avoid contact with eyes. Rinse well, of course, and then towel dry — or let your dog shake it off like Taylor Swift!

In addition to the odor-neutralizing baking soda, this dog shampoo‘s ingredients include extracts of kiwi, lavender, honey, rosemary, verbena, lemon peel, and yogurt to leave your pup’s coat smelling fresh. Coconut-based surfactants and glycerin are also included to help cleanse the fur.

“The standout feature of the Arm & Hammer Super Deodorizing Shampoo is its remarkable ability to eliminate odors from my golden retriever’s coat,” wrote Sam in their five-star Amazon review. “After just one bath, the shampoo effectively neutralized and stopped stubborn smells, leaving my dog’s fur smelling clean and revitalized.”

“What impressed me most was the longevity of the fresh scent,” Sam continued. “Even after days of outdoor play and activities, my golden retriever’s coat retained a pleasant odor-free fragrance. The shampoo’s lasting freshness is a testament to its odor-fighting power.”

So, arm yourself with this dog-friendly shampoo — and brace for the inevitable splashy ordeal ahead — knowing that the end result will be a fresh-smelling, fluffy friend who will once again be a joy to cuddle with.