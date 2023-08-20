Shoppers ‘Can’t Wait to Put’ Out This $6 Vintage-Inspired Halloween Pillow Covers Pack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is rapidly coming to a close, so you know what that means — spooky season is almost here and we’re already stocking up on all the fun new decor for this year’s Halloween. Among some of the new additions to our festive home goods, we tracked down a set of pillow cases that are perfect for Halloween. Even better? They’re available on Amazon for just $6.

Take your Halloween decorations to the next level with the KAKABUQU Farmhouse Vintage Halloween Pillow Covers. This pack of two pillow covers measure at 18 x 18 inches and feature ravens wearing little witches hats. Whether you’re looking to add a little pop to an outdoor bench, or an indoor couch, the linen KAKABUQU Farmhouse Vintage Halloween Pillow Covers will surely add a fun, spooky pop to your home just in time for the holiday.

Image Courtesy of Kakabuqu via Amazon.

It’s pretty clear that we’re big fans of these cute pillow cases. But what do shoppers who already own the KAKABUQU Farmhouse Vintage Halloween Pillow Covers and various other themes the brand offers have to say about these decorations? Just read on to find out: “When I opened these covers, I loved them. They are exactly as shown. Can’t wait to put them out for Halloween,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“They are so pretty!! Easy to wipe off! Great price,” another shopper said. “These covers are made from nice material and looks great on the front porch,” a third shopper wrote. Not only can you shop the Halloween design of these pillows, you can check out even more holidays like Easter and Independence Day. But there’s no doubt about it — KAKABUQU Farmhouse Vintage Halloween Pillow Covers are perfect for this fall, so add them to your cart today!

