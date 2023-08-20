Pet Owners Say Their ‘Cats Go Nuts’ Over This $7 Catnip-Filled, Boredom-Relieving Toy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest: a bored kitty is an unhappy kitty. Finding the right toy to invigorate your adorable fur baby’s senses is no easy task. But that’s where we come in. We tracked down the cat toy shoppers and their four-legged family members agree on — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is only $7.

Your cat will never be bored again thanks to the PunkyKom Plush Catnip Toy. This plush toy has everything: catnip for enticing your kitty cat’s senses, plush material that won’t be tough on your cat’s claws or teeth, and this cartoonish toy features arms and legs that can stretch for lots of interactive play. Plus, the PunkyKom Plush Catnip Toy features a suction cup so you can stick it on a window or wall for your cat’s own entertainment.

We love all the facets of the PunkyKom Plush Catnip Toy, and so do shoppers! Read on to see why this cat toy became an Amazon’s Choice selection. “My cats love this toy…very fun and entertaining for them and me to watch them,” one shopper, who emphasized that their “cats go nuts” for this toy, wrote in their five-star review.

“Hanging this on the sliding glass door and it gets Ally’s attention every time it moves,” another shopper said of all the fun their cat is having with this toy. “This is an adorable catnip toy. It is well made and durable so it should last a long time,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Make sure you add the PunkyKom Plush Catnip Toy to your cart today — your kitty cat will thank you.

