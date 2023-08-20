Shoppers Say Their Kittens & Senior Cats Are ‘Obsessed’ With This $5 Catnip-Filled Toy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding the best cat toy for your precious little fur baby is no easy feat. Cats can be tough customers, and not to mention super picky. That’s why we tracked down the toy shoppers and their cats agree on — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is currently just $5.

Cats of all ages will absolutely playing with the Fat Cat Tadpole Cat Wand. This interactive toy is perfect for indoor cats to get plenty of exercise while having tons of fun. The stretch knit tether is 25 inches in length, giving your cat plenty of space to run, lunge, and attack the cat-nip filled tadpole toy. The shimmering streamers and bright colors of this toy will attract a cat’s attention with ease. You’ll have so much fun bonding with your kitty cat thanks to the Fat Cat Tadpole Cat Wand!

Image Courtesy of Fat Cat via Amazon.

Fat Cat Tadpole Cat Wand $5.80 $6.11 5% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

Remember, there’s a very good reason this cat toy is now an Amazon’s Choice selection. So what are shoppers saying about the Fat Cat Tadpole Cat Wand? Just read on to find out: “I bought the tadpole for $5 and I’ve never had so much fun playing with my two cats. They’re both obsessed with it now,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“I have an old grumpy cat and he doesn’t play too much but he will play alone with this particular toy. When I gave it to him for Christmas he gravitated towards it before I could even unwrap it. Thanks for making a toy my senior cat adores,” another shopper said. “I love this toy and so does our kitten! She’s 5 months old and all she does is want to play with this,” a third shopper wrote. We don’t have any further questions! For cats of all ages, add the Fat Cat Tadpole Cat Wand to your cart today.

