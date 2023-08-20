Kenya Moore Said She Uses This $15 Gold Eye Mask Set ‘Every Day’ To Reduce Eye Puffiness & Dark Circles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The delicate skin under our eyes requires a lot of attention. But you shouldn’t have to head to the spa every week just to get rid of dark circles and give your skin the love and care it needs. That’s why one Kenya Moore-loved set of eye patches for puffy eyes and dark circles has quickly been added to a slew of shoppers’ carts — and this Amazon No. 1 Best Seller is just $15 right now.

Say goodbye to dark circles thanks to the Dermora Skin 24K Gold Eye Mask Set. “I’ve been using these every day because I don’t want puffy eyes,” Moore said, per E! Online. “You put them under your eyes and they just take away all that puffiness and you don’t have those bags under your eyes. I wear these while I do my hair,” she said. The Dermora Skin 24K Gold Eye Mask Set features eye patches specifically formulated to reduce dark circles and puffiness. Not only do these patches revitalize your skin, they bring out your natural glow effortlessly.

There’s a very good reason the Dermora Skin 24K Gold Eye Mask Set is a No. 1 Best Seller on Amazon. Just read on to see why shoppers love them so much: “Absolutely love these eyes patches, it’s like a little spa for my eyes, pop them in the fridge…. Even better,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“These are super easy to use and easy to add to my skincare routine. They make my skin feel soft and moisturized. The puffiness and dryness under my eyes is better,” another shopper said. “I love these! They reduce the puffiness and circles under my eyes,” a third shopper wrote. Honestly, these testimonials are all we need to know just how effective the Dermora Skin 24K Gold Eye Mask Set is. Make sure you add this skincare essential to your cart today!

