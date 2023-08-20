Blake Lively Shouted Out This $5 Glossy Lipstick That Shoppers Say Turned Their ‘Aging Lips Into Subtle Moist Young Lips Again’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A high-quality lip gloss should go a long way. Beyond just moisturizing and hydrating your mouth, the best lip glosses should add a pop of color, a hint of allure, and so much more to elevate your daily makeup routine. That’s why shoppers are loving one lip gloss stars like Blake Lively are a fan of — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $5 right now.

Your lips will look and feel fabulous thanks to Haus Laboratories French Martini Lip Gloss. According to New Beauty, Lively gave this gloss a shout-out via her Amazon storefront just last month. To be honest, we totally see why. The Haus Laboratories French Martini Lip Gloss adds a mirror shine to your mouth for fuller lips. This gloss isn’t like others. It’s consistency is super creamy for smooth application and non-stick finish. Plus, the pop of color is an added bonus.

Image Courtesy of Haus Laboratories via Amazon.

There’s a very good reason (or two or three) why this lip gloss is an Amazon’s Choice selection. So what are shoppers saying about the Haus Laboratories French Martini Lip Gloss and the brand’s other shades? Just read on to find out: “This lip gloss (blaze) [is] AMAZING!! Turns my sad aging lips into subtle moist young lips again. LOVE this product,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“Nice pigment. It has lots of shine without being sticky. I will be ordering all the colors,” another shopper said. “Beautiful color. Not drying out and lasts a long time,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Take your makeup routine to the next level and add the Haus Laboratories French Martini Lip Gloss to your cart today.

