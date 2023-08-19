Pet Owners Say This $8 Halloween-Themed Dog Toy ‘Lasts a Lot Longer Than Most’ Other Squeaky Toys

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We don’t know who decided to give Shoppers an influx of Halloween toys for our pets, but we would like to thank them because the options this year are beyond adorable! We’ve seen Nightmare Before Christmas-themed dog toys that have made our tiny gothic hearts flutter, along with super affordable, spooky toys we know our cats will play with for hours on end.

And now there’s a $8 squeaky, Halloween-themed toy that we’re sure our dogs will love so much, that we might need to buy them in bulk before the spooky season ends. And it may be one of the cutest toys that we’ve seen in a long time on Amazon.

ZippyPaws Halloween Colossal Buddie in Frankenstein's Monster $7.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The ZippyPaws Halloween Colossal Buddie is an adorable squeaky toy that your fur baby will want to play with for hours on end. This newly released toy is available in the style of Frankenstein’s Monster, a Skeleton, and a Witch, along with a three-pack including a fuzzy Dracula, carrot, and Frankenstein’s monster for less than $30.

Both adorable and the ideal size for any type of dog, this toy is a must for keeping your pups energetic and busy for hours on end!

While this is a new release, shoppers have already been flocking to snag one or two for their beloved fur babies. One shopper said, “My dogs love these. Especially this specific set,” and another Amazon shopper and pet owner added, “Noises are all different and last a lot longer than most. Dog thinks they’re great.”

