Mature Shoppers Call This Caffeinated $9 Serum a ‘Game-Changer’ for De-Puffing Eyes

The thing to instantly make us feel like self-care royalty is to pack on a powerful serum in our skincare routine that’s both affordable for repurchase and so powerful that it checks off a bunch of items on our skincare goal list.

Thanks to our daily dose of Amazon snooping, we just found a soothing serum from a beloved brand that’s only $9 right now.

Pacifica Clean Shot Mushrooms and Caffeine 7 Percent Serum $8.99, originally $12.00 $12.00 25% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

The Pacifica Clean Shot Mushrooms and Caffeine 7 Percent Serum is a powerful oil that was specifically made to help reduce redness, scarring, and puffy eyes. Both fast-acting and 100 percent vegan, this serum can work with any skin type (including mature and sensitive skin)!

Made with adaptogenic mushrooms to reduce stressed skin, per Eminence, radish root, green tea for its soothing properties, and caffeine for reducing puffiness, per LuckyMag, this serum has instantly become a favorite for giving their skin a healthy glow.

Per the brand, you simply use this by first shaking it well and then applying it before your moisturizer both day and night.

Now, did we mention shoppers are going crazy for this? Because Amazon shoppers can’t get enough.

One shopper called this serum a “Game changer,” saying, “I’ve never used a peel before. After the first use, I really didn’t notice a difference. I waited three days and used it again. I am FLOORED. My moisturizer went on so smooth! I’ve gotten several compliments already that my skin is glowing.”

Another shopper added, “This product is great for morning eye puffiness I would really recommend it doesn’t work instantly but within an hour or less the puffiness disappears. If you have constant puffiness in the morning apply it before bedtime. Great natural product.”

