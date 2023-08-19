Joanna Gaines Shouted Out This $13 Pack of Blotting Papers That Shoppers Call a ‘Must’ for Controlling Shine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Everything Joanna Gaines touches turns to gold (or at least, sells out extremely quickly). But even if she doesn’t design something herself through one of her many brands, we are still obsessed with her personal picks. One of those is a must-have beauty product for the summer, which the Magnolia founder personally uses to control shine.

Gaines uses Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets to “take care of those shine spots,” according to PureWow. You know the ones — when your face gets all greasy and oily even through your makeup? This is especially common during the hot months, when we are sweating even more than normal. Ugh!

Right now, you can score a 50-count of Gaines’ favorite blotting sheets on Amazon for just $13. Simply press, hold, and remove to see excess oil disappear “without smudging makeup or leaving behind powder,” according to the brand. They come in a portable little box, so you can keep it in your purse for when you’re out running errands or renovating homes.

The Fixer Upper star isn’t the only fan of these facial sheets. One shopper called this product a “staple” in their makeup bag. “I’ve purchased these before and will continue to do so,” they wrote. “They don’t leave a residue on your face or in your bag like some rice blotting paper I’ve tried before… I’ve tried other types of blotting paper and this one seems to be a holy grail item I’ll always keep in the old makeup bag.”

“These are awesome for my oily skin especially in the summer – they instantly take the shine away!!” another said. Someone else said, “These are a must for oily skin people they don’t mess up your makeup and keeps you shine free.”

Gaines always looks beautiful, so we know this product must work wonders if she recommends it! Shop your new favorite blotting papers below.

Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Facial Sheets

Clean & Clear/Amazon

See why Joanna Gaines loves these Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Facial Sheets by ordering a portable pack today. You get 50 sheets for just $13 to remove oil without messing up your makeup.

Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Facial Sheets $13.30 Buy now

