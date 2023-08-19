Shoppers Say This $12 Jack Skellington Dog Toy Set Is ‘Durable & Good Looking for Halloween Fun’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

All hail, the Pumpkin King! If you are a The Nightmare Before Christmas fanatic like we are, then you know that both Halloween and Christmas are the perfect times to celebrate Jack Skellington and the gang. Now your dog can get in on the fun too, with this adorable Jack Skellington dog toy set on Amazon — which is only $12!

The Fasezoomit Dog Toys Halloween Pumpkin & Jack Skellington comes with both a Jack Skellington rope toy and a Mr. Pumpkin rope toy, which will get “This Is Halloween” stuck in your head in no time. The dog toys are made with plush heads, rope bodies, and a squeaker to give dogs plenty of opportunities for fun. They can fetch, tug, or snuggle with these adorable, festive toys.

In addition to making for super cute photo ops with your pet, these toys are also “durable” and entertaining for dogs. One reviewer said, “My dog is a destroyer of toys. This is durable, he loves to play tug of war with it and it squeaks. It is still in one piece and not at all destroyed.” It sounds like the perfect toy!

Another wrote that these toys are “Durable AND good looking for Halloween fun!” They added, “I got these over a month ago, and my dog LOVES them! She takes one of them to bed with her each night, and they’re STILL in tact! I think she likes the lanky feel compared to other dog toys that are kind of stiff. Plus, I love the retro-Halloween look that these have.”

Someone else assured that even if the soft heads come off, the rope bodies will still provide hours of fun. “My 65lb pitbull had the heads ripped off very quickly (but she is an aggressive toy killer),” they wrote. “The ropes are great though! They seem to be pretty good and tough.”

Treat your dog to these fun Halloween toys this season, which will bring a little taste of Halloween Town to your home.

Fasezoomit Dog Toys Halloween Pumpkin & Jack Skellington

Fasezoomit/Amazon

Designed for small, medium, and large dog breeds, these Jack Skellington and Halloween Pumpkin rope chew toys are perfect for your furry friend.

