Shoppers Say This $15 Biotin Oil Makes Their Hair Look ‘Healthy, Smooth, and Thicker Than It Actually Is’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A desire for longer, thicker hair is natural. Even celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Garner love experimenting with new ways to promote healthy, strong hair. So, when we found this amazing hair oil on Amazon with over 4.5 stars and over 4,000 ratings, we knew it was worth looking into — especially because it’s on sale for just $15!

Made with a biotin b-complex, known for promoting hair growth, the Luseta Biotin B-Complex Hair Oil is designed to strengthen thinning and dry hair, make hair look shinier, and hydrate and protect your scalp. It also contains caffeine, which can help repair damaged hair and stimulate your scalp (just like coffee helps perk you up in the morning!).

Gwyneth Paltrow's must-have for quick hair growth is this $11 conditioner! https://t.co/L55CVVRkoB — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 10, 2023

Many people shared their positive experiences with this hair oil in the reviews section.

“I love this product! I have very fine hair, and it breaks easily,” one person wrote. “This has made my hair thicker than ever, and I also think it is growing more than before (likely due to breaking less). It doesn’t make my hair feel oily or weighed down at all.”

Another uses it to tame their curls. “This product, when used in wet hair, enhanced my curls and left my fine curly hair looking natural and healthy,” they wrote. “I used 6-7 pumps, run between hands and worked through my hair extensively . No crunch afterward like most curly hair products. Just healthy curls. I highly recommend.”

This bestselling $8 hair oil is a must for hair growth! https://t.co/nGgK2Foe8z — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 1, 2023

“I’m black and Mexican and I can never find anything that works that can soften my hair,” someone else wrote. “This did it on the first try. I had to add a little extra on my ends during the blow drying process but it truly made my hair softer. Can’t wait to see how the shampoo and conditioner works together with this product. Worth the buy. Good luck.”

Someone else wrote, “This serum NEVER makes my hair look greasy or weighed down, just healthy, smooth and thicker than it actually is.”

Related story Pet Owners Say This $8 Halloween-Themed Dog Toy ‘Lasts a Lot Longer Than Most’ Other Squeaky Toys

With reviews like that, how can you resist trying it yourself?

Luseta Biotin B-Complex Hair Oil

Luseta/Amazon

Spray this hair thickening serum on your strands to help promote healthier, smoother, and more hydrated hair. It’s designed for all hair types, even color-treated hair!

Luseta Biotin B-Complex Hair Oil $14.99 $19.95 25% Off Buy now

Before you go, click here to see the best products for frizzy hair: