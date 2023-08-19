Shoppers Say Their Pets ‘Received a Lot of Compliments’ While Wearing This ‘Adorable’ $4 Costume

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Halloween is around the corner, which means it’s time to start planning your family costumes — specifically, what your beloved pet is going to be this year! (Target is already selling cat and dog costumes, so we know it’s not too early to get spooky!) If you are looking for something inexpensive and totally cute, you have to order this $4 pet costume on Amazon. It’ll transform fluffy into a scary bat in seconds!

This costume is great for pets who aren’t too sure about wearing an elaborate get-up for Halloween. The bat wings are made with a soft black felt cloth, which adjusts around the chest and neck to fit your pet up to 36 centimeters on the neck and 42 centimeters on the chest. It’s so lightweight, they’ll forget they are even wearing a costume — so you can have an adorable bat pet for longer!

One shopper revealed their cat, who is “usually pretty bad with harnesses” does great with these wings. “I put these wings on him and he didn’t seem to mind at all,” they said. “The material feels like thick felt but it’s still lightweight. My cat is medium-largeish and these fit him perfectly.”

“Excellent product and well priced,” another shopper wrote. “Fits my black cat well and received a lot of complements on it.”

In this costume, your little bat friend will go perfectly with your own vampire or witch costume, and they will look absolutely adorable while helping pass out candy or going trick-or-treating.

Coppthinktu Halloween Pet Bat Wings Cat Dog Bat Costume

Amazon

These cute bat wings come with soft Velcro to adjust around your cat or dog, so they can fly through the house without worrying about losing their cute costume.

