As spooky season creeps upon us, you might feel possessed by the idea of transforming your home into a haunted house. Well we say, give into your ghoulish impulses and go hog with animated Halloween doorway decor from Target: the kind of props and characters that move, light up and make chilling noises at your doorstep.

Target’s selection of sound-activated Halloween decor includes hanging skeletons, light-up spiders, ghostly candy-serving bowls and more battery-operated gadgets that make quite the eerie entrance at your front door. Get into the spirit and scare the wits out of your neighbors…all in the name of good fun, of course!

The Creepiest Doorman Ever

This guy cuts quite the ominous figure just hanging around on your front porch. The life-sized lurker is even creepier at night, with his eyes that light up red and his eerie utterings. Enter if you dare!

Framed and Frightening

No bones about it! This skeleton is a little more covert, disguised as a harmless photo but when activated by sound, turns into a taunting character that’s almost too cute to be scary.

Scared of Spiders?

Hope you don't have any arachnophobic house guests, because all it takes is for them to utter a peep, and this eight-legged creepy crawly lights up and gets moving — just don't get caught in his web!

Boo! Here’s Some Candy for You

Delight and surprise your trick-or-treaters this Halloween with a mischievous, giggling ghost of a candy bowl whose green eyes light up when she sees you.

Here’s Lookin’ At You

Ding dong! Who’s there? This animated doorbell is keeping an eye out for unsuspecting visitors. Halloween revelers will have a ball with this little character who peeks around and makes a spooky sound.

Orange You Glad To See Him?

Not exactly your typical welcoming committee, but this pumpkin ghoul gets the job for Halloween season. If his sounds don’t spook out your guests, his spinning, light-up Jack o’ Lantern head will!