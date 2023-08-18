If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love a cozy underfoot texture and an understated aesthetic on your floors, look no further than Joanna Gaines’ line of rugs from her Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection at Target. These rugs accomplish the simple, cozy, chic aesthetic you’re after — the kind of floor coverings that won’t overwhelm the room, but rather welcome you into it.

Right now, Joanna has made our nesting dreams come true by slashing prices on a whole bunch of these rugs — and because they’re in Target’s clearance section, they won’t last long. However they’re still in stock in plenty of sizes, and there are jute, cotton and wool options on deck. Prices start at just $21: how can you go wrong?

A Beautifully Basic Jute Rug

Target

A thick, rugged jute rug can handle tons of foot traffic and is at home in any kind of decor. Go for this classic oval option, and you’ll have an accessory for years to come.

5′ x 7′ Jute Oval Rug $110.49 $129.99 15% Off Buy now

Oh, the Simplicity of This Woven Rug

Target

This hand woven, all-cotton rug is the epitome of minimalist chic. The tone-on-tone texture of this tasseled beauty has visual interest for days.

7’x10′ Texture Border Stripe Area Rug $254.99 $299.99 15% Off Buy now

A Pattern-Perfect Living Room Rug

Target

We’re dazzled by the small pattern that gives this neutral, flat woven rug its cool design aesthetic. Texture and visual depth abound; decorate however you’d like around this gem.

Pattern Stripe Area Rug $169.99 $199.99 15% Off Buy now

A Geometric Layer with Tassels

Target

This woven wool stunner, perfectly neutral like almost all of Joanna's offerings, is on sale in three sizes, one of which is less than $24 — the most affordable on our list.

Simple Border Stripe with Corner Tassel Rug $21.24 $24.99 15% Off Buy now

A Cool Blue Floor Covering

Target

If you have a larger area to cover, this solid jute area rug in a brushed denim color will make for a colorful yet understated look. At 9 by 12 feet, and with satisfying texture and fringe, it’s one of the bolder looks in Joanna’s collection.

Solid Jute Area Rug Faded Blue $339.99 $399.99 15% Off Buy now

A Ravishing Runner

Target

This textured runner in gray and white stripes is hand woven in a wool blend and the perfect thing to add a little character to your hallway or kitchen.