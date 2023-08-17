Joanna Gaines Secretly Put a Ton Of Her Top-Rated Home Decor On Sale at Target & Prices Start at $5

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Is there anything more exciting than cruising the clearance aisle at Target? The answer is yes: shopping stuff from Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Home with Magnolia line in the clearance aisle! Some of the star’s most popular wares have been marked down to as low as $5 on Target’s website, and they include all the materials and textures we live for.

Our six top picks embody the best this line has to offer: stoneware and acacia wood kitchen items, cotton pillows, copper accessories and even faux foliage to liven up every room, for instance. Go ahead and invite some elevated farmhouse flare into your home this fall — all on a budget.

A Cozy Cotton Pillow with a Distressed Finish

Target

A mottled texture helps give the colors on this 18″x18″ Vertical Texture Stripe Square Throw Pillow a lived-in look straight out of the box. Its cotton cover is certified free of toxins and comes off so you can pop it in the wash.

Vertical Texture Stripe Square Throw Pillow $16.99 $19.99 15% Off Buy now

Copper Lanterns to Flank the Fireplace

Target

Give the fireplace a rustic glow or create a candlelit scene throughout the room: these Copper Lanterns will do the trick. Aside from being cute as heck, they’re a cinch to carry, and switching out the candles is quick and easy.

Raised Metal & Glass Pillar Candle Lantern Copper $Starting at $25.49 $29.99 15% Off Buy now

A Rich Wooden Stand to Elevate Your Cake

Target

Let’s add one more rustic material to this Hearth & Hand with Magnolia lineup: the beautifully sustainable acacia wood. That’s what gives this 13-inch Cake Stand its deliciously grainy appeal. “Looks beautiful on my credenza, some led candles on top of it with a some greenery,”wrote a creative shopper. Related story This Scalp Treatment Makes Thinning Hair ‘Grow Like Crazy’ & It’s Just $13 Now With Our Exclusive Code

$16.99 $19.99

11″ Wooden Cake Stand $16.99 $19.99 15% Off Buy now

A Rustic Creamer That’s Too Cute

Target

Ah, stoneware — the table-setting material that brings a kitchen from good to great. This Stoneware Cream Cellar is adorable to break out while entertaining or just enjoying your morning coffee, and it’s dishwasher and microwave-safe.

Stoneware Cream Cellar $5 $6 17% Off Buy now

Something Soothing to Wrap Yourself Up In

Target

There’s something so satisfying about curling up with a good book and a comfy throw. The lightweight, yellow and white Block Plaid Woven Throw Blanket is made of non-toxic fabric that’s also machine washable.

Stitched Block Plaid Woven Throw Blanket $25.49 $29.99 15% Off Buy now

A Leafy Wreath for a Warm Welcome

Target

This Faux Seeded Eucalyptus with Berry Wreath is the epitome of fall beauty. Give it pride of place on your front door, then forget about it: the beauty of faux foliage. “It actually exceeded my expectations. It take all of 5 minutes to fluff and I’m impressed by how full it looks,” wrote a five-star reveiwer.