Costco Is Selling a Lego Dried Flower Centerpiece You’ll Want on the Table This Thanksgiving

It might still be summer, but let’s be honest — after months of heat waves and the sudden return of Dunkin’s pumpkin spice latte, we’re ready to jump headfirst into fall. And as cooks, that means we’re already jumping over Halloween (though stopping for some Halloween decor along the way, obvi) to focus on Thanksgiving. While brainstorming menu ideas takes up most of our time, decor is important, too. That means that now is the perfect time to pick up a centerpiece that requires a little hands-on work leading up to the big day: a LEGO Dried Flower Centerpiece that’s at Costco, and is the perfect Thanksgiving table decoration.

Instagrammer CostcoOrganic spotted the LEGO Dried Flower Centerpiece at Costco, where it’s being sold for just $36.99. Each LEGO set has 812 pieces, which when assembled create a dried floral-style centerpiece featuring all sorts of autumnal colors and leafy, floral shapes. It’s a fun family activity to put together leading up to the holidays, and it’s pretty enough to leave on display all year long.

Like we said, Costco members (sign up here) can get this LEGO set in stores for $36.99, though it’s not currently available on the Costco website. However, those without a Costco membership can get this LEGO Dried Flower Centerpiece on Amazon, too. There, it’s going for $40, which is 20% off the usual price.

It also has amazing ratings, with 4.9 out of 5 stars from 555 people. While the set is not for beginners, it’s great for adults. “I have built over 50 of the LEGO Creator Expert Kits,” shared one; “The instructions were spot on and some of the building techniques were like nothing I had seen before. Easy and fun kit to assemble for the experienced builder.” Another said “I’ve done few LEGO botanical sets and this is by far the best.”

It might still be August, but Thanksgiving is just around the corner. If you want to wow your guests this year, or just have a fun seasonal build to work on, grab this LEGO Dried Flower Centerpiece set at Costco or Amazon before it sells out.

