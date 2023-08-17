Vegamour Celebrates National Hair Loss Awareness Month With 20% Off Sitewide — Including a Nicole Kidman-Loved Hair Serum

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In case you missed it, August marks National Hair Loss Awareness Month. No doubt hair loss is a common condition that can affect men, women, and children. Luckily, there are a variety of hair solutions that can help manage this issue. And if you’re not sure where to begin, we recommend checking out Vegamour right now. The vegan hair care brand is celebrating this occasion with 20% off sitewide for a limited time. And trust us, you’ll want to take advantage of this sale immediately.

Even celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid, and Mandy Moore can’t stop raving about this award-winning hair care brand. And we totally see why — the brand offers solutions for various concerns including hair loss, graying, dryness, damage, and dandruff. And the best part? Each product features plant-based ingredients that safely and effectively promote healthier hair.

If you ask me, Vegamour’s growth formulas are no joke. I’ve tried its best-selling brow serum that helped fill in my sparse areas that have existed for years. So, it’s no question that the brand’s hair enhancers are worth trying. However, you may want to act fast if you want to try these hair products at a discount. Vegamour’s National Hair Loss Awareness sale lasts until Tuesday, August 20th. It’s available for first-time customers with the promo code HAIRAWARE20 at checkout.

So, check out a few solid options below if you’re interested in giving this brand a go. From a lash booster to a Nicole Kidman-approved hair serum, we bet you’ll have fuller-looking hair in no time.

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum

The GRO Hair Serum is one of Vegamour’s best-sellers. According to the brand, one bottle sells every 15 seconds, and for good reason. It’s powered by ingredients like mung bean, red clover, and curcumin stem cell extract which helps support thicker-looking hair. It’s no wonder why Nicole Kidman relies on it for her beautiful tresses.

One reviewer said, "This stuff is a miracle for me. it's not greasy, not irritating, doesn't have a smell, and absorbs quickly. it's pricey but so so worth it. even though I've mostly focused on restoring hair density, it seems my hair is growing faster than usual too."

While you’re at it, check out an advanced version of the hair serum here.

GRO+ Hair Serum $ 51.20 (with code HAIRAWARE20) $64 20% Off Buy now

GRO Lash Serum

Courtesy of Vegamour.

Give your lashes a boost in just a few weeks thanks to Vegamour’s GRO Lash Serum. It promises to lengthen and volumize for longer-looking lashes.

One reviewer said, “I wasn’t confident that I would ever be able to find a product that would help grow lashes back after chemo. I’ve used this product for four months and I’ve noticed an improvement in longer lashes and they aren’t falling out as much.”

While you’re at it, check out an advanced version of the lash serum here.

Gro Lash Serum $57.60 (with code HAIRAWARE20) $72 20% Off Buy now

GRO Brow Serum

Courtesy of Vegamour.

Vegamour’s GRO Brow Serum helps you say goodbye to sparse brows. It’s formulated to quickly provide denser-looking and thicker brows.

One reviewer said, “The brow serum made such a difference in my brows. One brow has less hair than the other and I put the serum and let them grow out and they look amazing and full. I always get compliments on my brows.”

While you’re at it, check out an advanced version of this brow enhancer here.

GRO Brow Serum $57.60 (with code HAIRAWARE20) $72 20% Off Buy now

