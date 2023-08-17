Yankee Candle’s Halloween Collection Is Here & On Sale for 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

What’s that lurking just up the path? It’s Halloween! Spooky season is nearly upon us, and to celebrate the incoming of haunts, ghouls, and goblins, Yankee Candle is releasing its collection of terrifyingly good Halloween-themed scented candles. There are four new fragrances hitting the site this year, and you can shop them now to start celebrating early.

The full Halloween collection will be available to Yankee Candle Fragrance Family members on August 24 (with regular shoppers being able to gain access on August 26). But if you just can’t wait, you can shop the three-wick Halloween candles now, and score them for 40 percent off.

Yankee Candle’s new Mystic Moon scent is a fresh and clean fragrance that is meant to mimic a full moon. It has warm notes of amber, patchouli, and vanilla with top notes of apple, berry, and violet leaf. As it burns, you’ll also get hints of jasmine, white peach, and cyclamen.

Image: Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle Mystic Moon 3-Wick Candle $16 $27 41% Off Buy now

If you’re into more sweet and zesty scents, then Blood Orange Pumpkin is going to be your new favorite. It’s a sparkling mix of ginger, blood orange, clove bud, and pumpkin puree blended with nutmeg, buttercream, and vanilla. The fragrance is basically just a citrus-splashed pumpkin pie (which sounds totally delicious).

Image: Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle Blood Orange Pumpkin 3-Wick Candle $16 $27 41% Off Buy now

Also marked down to just $16 ahead of the holiday, Yankee Candle’s Witches’ Brew three-wick candle is a spicy-sweet aroma that will make you feel like you’re taking a walk through a haunted forest. Top and mid notes include jasmine, clove, and cinnamon paired with base notes of patchouli and vanilla. And an overall woody scent carries throughout the entire burn.

Image: Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle Witches’ Brew 3-Wick Candle $16 $27 41% Off Buy now

Boo-Nana Toffee is a ghoulishly good blend of banana, maple, toffee, and caramel that will make your mouth water. You’ll also get hints of hazelnut, sweet milk, oatmeal pancakes, vanilla, and rum barrel, all of which will give you a sugar high in the best way. Related story Martha Stewart's Summer Smoked Salmon Chowder Is Loaded With Zucchini & Corn

Image: Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle Boo-Nana Toffee 3-Wick Candle $16 $27 41% Off Buy now

If you’re more of a diffuser person then Yankee Candle’s new Ghost ScentPlug Diffuser is right up your alley. This metallic little guy is holding a glitter jack-o-lantern bucket and a sign that reads “Boo!” to really drive home the Halloween theme. You can plug in your favorite ScentPlug refill to release fragrance throughout any room in your house.

Image: Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle Ghost ScentPlug Diffuser $10 $17 41% Off Buy now

And the Pumpkin Banana Scone ScentPlug Refill is the perfect match for your new little ghost buddy. It features a sweet and creamy fragrance of baked banana drizzled with vanilla glaze with notes of cinnamon sugar, apple spice, gingersnap, and coconut milk.

Image: Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle Pumpkin Banana Scone ScentPlug Refill $5 $8 38% Off Buy now

Check out Yankee Candle’s entire Halloween lineup and sign up as a Fragrance Family member for early shopping access to the wider array of Halloween candles when they drop on August 24. Get ready to get spooky!

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: