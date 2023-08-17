This Set of Glass Storage Jars Will Give Your Pantry an Instant Facelift & They’re Over 50% Off at Target Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Is your pantry giving you major anxiety recently? The excess of boxes, bags, and jars of this, that, and the other can really overwhelm the senses and distract you from finding the food you’re looking for. If that’s the case in your kitchen, then it’s time to upgrade your food storage. Target is running a sale on a set of bestselling glass storage containers that are so easy on the eye, you’ll want to keep your food on your kitchen counter for all to see.

The JoyJolt Glass Storage Containers are normally priced at $85, but right now you can grab them for just $40. Each set comes with six jars in various sizes that you can use to store dried goods like pasta, cereal, rice, oats, and more. The jars come with matching air-tight wooden lids that will keep your food fresh and crunchy and never stale.

Plus, these jars aren’t just made from any old glass. They’re made with borosilicate glass, which is not only easy to clean but is also designed to withstand temperature changes without breaking. That means you can actually microwave, freeze, chill, and put these canisters in the dishwasher without fear.

Image: JoyJolt

JoyJolt Glass Food Storage Containers $40 $85 53% Off Buy now

“I love the simple lines and that I can see what’s in the jar,” one five-star reviewer wrote on Target’s website. “I love the tight-fitting top and the variety of sizes to accommodate different items. They look beautiful on my counter and have tamed the clutter.”

Another person wrote, “I am a bit of a sucker for these kind of jars, but these ones are sooo nice! The seal is very strong, and the silicone rubber is very durable. I keep tapioca starch in one, and have had zero issues with moisture, which is a good test for a good seal. Love these jars!”