Hurry! Tory Burch’s Beloved Miller Sandals Are Nearly 50% Off & They’re Selling Out Fast

ICYMI, Tory Burch just secretly slashed prices on a ton of its best-selling items. And let’s just say, it’s the perfect excuse to stock up on a few luxurious must-haves. Tory Burch brings back its iconic Private Sale this August, where you can find massive discounts on everything. From swank handbags to fall-ready dresses and glamorous accessories, shoppers can score up to 60% off until August 21st. But wondering what’s exactly worth shopping? Check out Tory Burch’s iconic Miller Sandals which are nearly half off right now.

The super comfy sandals are the perfect staple that you’ll want to wear on repeat this summer. The footwear is designed with an extremely soft memory foam that offers comfort and support that lasts all day. What’s more, its cushioning feels like an extra-padded footbed, per the brand.

But its comfort isn’t the only noteworthy feature. One reviewer called these Miller Sandals a “luxurious blend of style and comfort,” and we totally see why. This mustard yellow style is crafted in supple leather that offers a luxe finish. Along with this, the sandals sport a gold Tory Burch’s signature medallion logo that makes it stand out from the rest of your shoe collection.

Tory Burch Miller Soft Metal Logo Sandal

Miller Soft Metal Logo Sandal $134.10 $248 46% Off Buy now

And the best part? This pair isn’t the only version that’s marked down during Tory Burch’s secret sale. Tory Burch’s Miller Sandals are on sale in so many colorful and classic shades that you can dress up or down. Beware, you may want to add all of them to your cart.

“I absolutely love these sandals. They truly complete my wardrobe and go with so much. If you haven’t purchased, what are you waiting on? Buy them, oh and they are so comfy,” said a reviewer.

So, don’t miss out on treating yourself to the Miller Soft Sandals today while they’re at a serious discount. They are originally priced at $248, but now only $134 at checkout for Tory Burch’s Private Sale. Hurry, though, because sizes are already starting to sell out! Related story Martha Stewart's Summer Smoked Salmon Chowder Is Loaded With Zucchini & Corn

